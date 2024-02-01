Important Pre-OS Upgrade Notes

Please consider the following items prior to upgrading the operating system:

Upgrading modular switch systems can take up to 30 minutes during which time the system is indisposed

Upgrading the OS while embedded SM is enabled may cause the command “no hostname” to fail upon first execution. To resolve this, rerun the command

The upgrade procedure burns the software image as well as the firmware should there be a need

Before upgrading the software image on your system, make sure to close all CLI sessions besides the one used to run the upgrade process

If running a system with dual management cards, refer to “Upgrading MLNX-OS Software on Modular Switches”

To upgrade the MLNX-OS version on an SM cluster, please refer to “Upgrading HA Groups”

The End-User License Agreement (EULA) must read and accepted after image upgrade in case the EULA is modified. The EULA link is only available upon first login to CLI