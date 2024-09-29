QM9700 and QM9790 InfiniBand Switch Systems Quick Installation Guide

On This Page
Models: QM9700, QM9790
Pay Attention!
At least two people are required to safely mount the system in the rack.
All servers and systems in the rack should be planned with the airflow direction. All FRU components must have the same air flow direction. A mismatch in the air flow will affect the heat dissipation.
The part of the system to which you choose to attach the rails will determine the system's adjustable side. The system's part to which the brackets are attached will be adjacent to the cabinet.
The FRU side is extractable. Mounting the rack brackets inverted to the FRU side will allow you to slide the FRUs, in and out.
Due to thermal considerations, the switch systems must be installed in a horizontal position. do not install the systems vertically.
Package Contents (System and Rail-Kit)
1 x System
1 x Rail kit for 23.6-31.5” (600-800mm) racks
4 x Power cables – Type C14-C15
1 x Harness: RS232 2M cable – DB9 to RJ-45 (only in QM9700)
2 x Cable retainers
32 x OSFP thermal caps
|
Item
|
Quantity
|
Item
|
Rail kit for 23.6-31.5” (600-800mm) racks
|
X2 (of each part)
|
|
Power cables – Type C14-C15
|
X4
|
|
Harness: RS232 2M cable – DB9 to RJ-45 (only in QM9700)
|
X1
|
|
Cable retainers
|
X2
|
|
OSFP thermal caps
|
X32
|
If anything is damaged or missing, contact your NVIDIA representative at Networking-support@nvidia.com.