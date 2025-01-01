APPENDIX—Skyway Multi-PKEY Configuration With Traffic Isolation
Example of OpenSM partitions.conf file:
cat /etc/opensm/partitions.conf
Default=
0x7fff, ipoib, defmember=full : ALL, ALL_SWITCHES=full,SELF=full;
Test=
0x1, ipoib, defmember=full : ALL, ALL_SWITCHES=full,SELF=full;
The “ALL” will configure all the HCA guids in the fabric, including the vGUIDs for both the default and non-default PKEYs.
The customer needs to isolate the traffic per host. Meaning all HCA GUIDs should not members of the non-default partitions.
Therefore, they added the actual needed HCA GUIDs to the non-default partition and included the 8 skyway GUIDs.
Example:
Test=
0x1, ipoib, defmember=full : ALL_SWITCHES=full,SELF=full; 0x…..
1, 0x……
2, skyway guid1, skyway guid2, …., skyway guid8;
What is needed is all Skyway GUIDs including the vGUIDs.
Current way to get them:
Configure the partitions.conf file on the SM node as below.
cat /etc/opensm/partitions.conf Default=
0x7fff, ipoib, defmember=full : ALL, ALL_SWITCHES=full,SELF=full;
Run ibdiagnet on one of the IB host.
Run the below to get all skyway GUIDs from the ibdiagnet2.vports_pkey file.
# cat /var/tmp/ibdiagnet2/ibdiagnet2.vports_pkey | grep <skyway host name> | awk -F
"guid="
'{print $2}'| paste -s -d
","| sed -e
's/,/, /g'> filename
Lab example:
# cat /var/tmp/ibdiagnet2/ibdiagnet2.vports_pkey | grep skyway | awk -F
"guid="
'{print $2}'| paste -s -d
","| sed -e
's/,/, /g'> /tmp/skyway_guids.txt
Edit this file to add the needed partitions.conf configuration and replace it with the old one.
Default=
0x7fff, ipoib, defmember=full : ALL, ALL_SWITCHES=full,SELF=full;
Test=
0x1, ipoib, defmember=full : ipoib, defmember=full : ALL_SWITCHES, SELF,
0x58a2e10300470a66,
0x58a2e103004709ca,
0x001405000a799403,
0x001405000a799405,
0x001405000a799404,
0x001405000a799402,
0x001405000a799401,
0x0c42a1030098b250,
0x001405000a799406,
0x001405000a799407,
0x0c42a1030098b2b8,
0x001405000a799439,
0x001405000a79943a,
0x001405000a79943b,
0x001405000a79943c,
0x001405000a79943d,
0x001405000a79943e,
0x001405000a79943f,
0x001405000a799412,
0x001405000a799413,
0x001405000a799414,
0x001405000a799415,
0x001405000a799416,
0x001405000a799429,
0x001405000a79942a,
0x001405000a79942b,
0x001405000a799409,
0x001405000a79940a,
0x001405000a79940c,
0x0c42a1030098b230,
0x001405000a799411,
0x001405000a79941a,
0x001405000a79942d,
0x001405000a799433,
0x001405000a799435,
0x001405000a79940e,
0x001405000a79940f,
0x001405000a799418,
0x001405000a799427,
0x001405000a79942e,
0x001405000a79942f,
0x001405000a799430,
0x001405000a799431,
0x001405000a799408,
0x001405000a79940d,
0x001405000a799417,
0x001405000a799419,
0x001405000a79941b,
0x001405000a799428,
0x001405000a799436,
0x001405000a799437,
0x001405000a79940b,
0x001405000a799410,
0x001405000a799424,
0x001405000a799425,
0x001405000a799426,
0x001405000a79942c,
0x001405000a799432,
0x001405000a799434,
0x001405000a79941c,
0x001405000a79941d,
0x001405000a79941e,
0x001405000a79941f,
0x001405000a799420,
0x001405000a799421,
0x001405000a799422,
0x001405000a799423,
0x0c42a1030098b228,
0x0c42a1030098b290,
0x001405000a799438,
0x001405000a799400,
0x0c42a1030098b270,
0x0c42a1030098b268,
0x0c42a1030098b260
