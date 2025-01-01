NVIDIA MLNX-GW User Manual for NVIDIA Skyway v8.1.4600 LTS (2022 LTS U6)
Configuration Management Commands

File System

debug generate dump

debug generate dump

Generates a debug dump.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.0.0100

Example 

gateway (config) # debug generate dump
Generated dump sysdump-gateway-112104-201140526-091707.tgz

Related Commands

file debug-dump

Notes

The dump can then be manipulated using the “file debug-dump...” commands.

file debug-dump

file debug-dump {delete {<filename>} | email {<filename>} | upload {<filename>} <URL>}

Manipulates debug dump files.

Syntax Description

delete

Deletes a debug dump file.

email

Emails a debug dump file to pre-configured recipients for “informational events”.

upload

Uploads a debug dump file to a remote host.

URL

The URL to the remote host. Supported URL formats: HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP.

Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.0.0100

Example

 
gateway (config) # file debug-dump email sysdump-gateway-112104-20114052-091707.tgz

Related Commands

show files debug-dump

Notes

file stats

file stats {delete <filename> | move {<source filename> | <destination filename>} | upload <filename> <URL>}

Manipulates statistics report files.

Syntax Description

delete <filename>

Deletes a stats report file.

move <source filename> <destination filename>

Renames a stats report file.

upload <filename> <URL>

Uploads a stats report file. Supported URL formats: HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP.

Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.0.0100

Example

 

gateway (config) # file stats move memory-1.csv memory-2.csv

Related Commands

show files stats

show files stats <filename>

Notes


file tcpdump

file tcpdump {delete <filename> | upload <filename> <URL>}

Manipulates tcpdump output files.

Syntax Description

delete <filename>

Deletes a stats report file.

upload <filename> <URL>

Uploads the specified tcpdump output file to the specified URL. Supported URL formats: HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP.

Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.0.0100

Example

 

gateway (config) # file tcmpdump delete my-tcpdump-file.txt

Related Commands

show files stats

tcpdump

Notes


file eula upload

file eula upload <filename> <URL>

Uploads the End User License Agreement to a specified remote location.

Syntax Description

filename

The End User License Agreement

URL

URL or scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.0.0100

Example

 

gateway (config) # file eula upload MLNX-GW_EULA.pdf ? <URL or scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename>

Related Commands

license

Notes

N/A

file open-source-licenses upload

file open-source-licenses upload <filename> <URL>

Uploads the Open Source Licenses file.

Syntax Description

filename

The Open Source Licenses file

URL

URL or scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.0.3000

Example

 

gateway (config) # file open-source-licenses upload Open_Source_Licenses.txt scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename

Related Commands

license

Notes

N/A

file help-docs upload

file help-docs upload <filename> <URL or scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename>

Uploads OS documentation to a specified remote location.

Syntax Description

filename

The file to upload to a remote host.

URL

URL or scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.0.0100

Example

switch (config) # file help-docs upload

MLNX-GW_User_Manual.pdf <scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename>

Related Commands

Notes


reload

reload [force immediate | halt [noconfirm] | noconfirm]

Reboots or shuts down the system.

Syntax Description

force immediate

Forces an immediate reboot of the system even if the system is busy.

halt

Shuts down the system.

nonconfirm

Reboots the system without asking about unsaved changes.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.0.0100

Example

 

gateway (config) # reload
Configuration has been modified; save first? [yes] yes
Configuration changes saved.
...

Related Commands

reset factory

Notes

reset factory

reset factory [keep-all-config | keep-basic] | only-config] [halt]

Clears the system and resets it entirely to its factory state.

Syntax Description

keep-all-config

Preserves all configuration files including licenses. Removes the logs, stats, images, snapshots, history, known hosts.

The user is prompted for confirmation before honoring this command, unless confirmation is disabled with the command: “no cli default prompt confirm-reset”.

keep-basic

Preserves licenses in the running configuration file.

only-config

Removes configuration files only. Logs, stats, images, snapshots, history, and known hosts are preserved.

halt

The system is halted after this process completes.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.0.0100

Example

 
gateway (config) # reset factory
Warning - confirming will cause system reboot.
Type 'YES' to confirm reset: YES
Resetting and rebooting the system -- please wait...
...

Related Commands

reload

Notes

  • Effects of parameter “keep-all-config”: Licenses—not deleted; profile—no change; configuration—unchanged; management IP—unchanged

  • Effects of parameter “keep-basic”: Licenses—not deleted; profile—reset; configuration—reset; management IP—reset

  • Confirming the command causes system reboot

configuration new factory

configuration new <filename> factory

Creates new file with only factory defaults.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.0.0100

Example

 

gateway (config) # no configuration new my_file factory

Related Commands

configuration new factory

configuration new factory keep-basic

configuration new factory keep-connect

Notes


show files debug-dump

show files debug-dump [<filename>]

Displays a list of debug dump files.

Syntax Description

filename

Displays a summary of the contents of a particular debug dump file.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

8.0.0100

Example

 

gateway (config) # show files debug-dump sysdump-gateway-20200531-161038.tgz==================================================
System information:
Hostname:      gatewayVersion:       X86_64 8.0.0100 2020-05-30 16:17:39 x86_64
Current time:  2020-05-31 16:10:38
System uptime: 19d 18h 20m 12s
==================================================
==================================================
Output of 'uname -a':
Linux gateway 3.10.0-327.36.3.el7smp-x86_64 X86_64 jenkins #1 2020-06-27 12:34:55 SMP x86_64 x86_64 x86_64 GNU/Linux
==================================================

Related Commands

file debug-dump

Notes


show files stats

show files stats <filename>

Displays a list of statistics report files.

Syntax Description

filename

Display the contents of a particular statistics report file.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

8.0.0100

Example

 

gateway (config) # show files stats
memory-201140524-111745.csv

Related Commands

file stats

Notes


show files system

show files system [detail]

Displays usage information of the file systems on the system.

Syntax Description

detail

Displays more detailed information on file-system.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

8.0.0100

Example

 

gateway (config) # show files stats
memory-201140524-111745.csv

Related Commands

Notes


show files tcpdump

show files tcpdump

Displays a list of statistics report files.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

8.0.0100

Example

 

gateway (config) # show files stats
test
dump3

Related Commands

Notes


Configuration Files

configuration audit

configuration audit max-changes <number>

Chooses settings related to configuration change auditing.

Syntax Description

max-changes

Set maximum number of audit messages to log per change.

Default

1000

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.0.0100

Example

 

gateway (config) # configuration audit max-changes 100

Related Commands

show configuration

Notes


configuration auto-upload

configuration auto-upload remote-url

no configuration auto-upload remote-url

Sets the remote URL to upload for automated backup.

The no form resets the remote URL.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.0.0100

Example

 

gateway (config) # configuration auto-upload remote-url “scp://root:password@192.168.10.125/tmp/conf1”

Related Commands

show configuration auto-upload

Notes

If this feature is set, after every configuration write it will upload the active configuration file to the configured remote URL.

configuration copy

configuration copy <source-name> <dest-name>

Copies a configuration file.

Syntax Description

source-name

Name of source file.

dest-name

Name of destination file.

If the file of specified filename does not exist a new file will be created with said filename.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.0.0100

Example

 

gateway (config) # configuration copy initial.bak example

Related Commands

Notes

  • This command does not affect the current running configuration

  • The active configuration file may not be the target of a copy. However, it may be the source of a copy in which case the original remains active.

configuration delete

configuration delete <filename>

Deletes a configuration file.

Syntax Description

filename

Name of file to delete

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.0.0100

Example

 

gateway (config) # configuration delete example

Related Commands

show configuration files

Notes

  • This command does not affect the current running configuration

  • The active configuration file may not be deleted

configuration fetch

configuration fetch <URL> [<name>]

Downloads a configuration file from a remote host.

Syntax Description

URL

Supported formats: HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP.

Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename

name

The name of the configuration file.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.0.0100

Example

 

gateway (config) # configuration fetch scp://root:password@192.168.10.125/tmp/conf1

Related Commands

configuration switch-to

Notes

  • The downloaded file should not override the active configuration file, using the <name> parameter

  • If no name is specified for a configuration fetch, it is given the same name as it had on the server

  • No configuration file may have the name “active”

configuration jump-start

configuration jump-start

Runs the initial-configuration wizard.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.0.0100

Example

 

gateway (config) # configuration jump-start
Configuration wizard
Step 1: Hostname? [gateway-3cc29c]
Step 2: Use DHCP on mgmt0 interface? y
Step 3: Admin password (Enter to leave unchanged)?
You have entered the following information:
1. Hostname: gateway-3cc29c
2. Use DHCP on mgmt0 interface: yes
53. Admin password (Enter to leave unchanged): (unchanged)
To change an answer, enter the step number to return to.
Otherwise hit <enter> to save changes and exit.
Choice:
Configuration changes saved.

Related Commands

configuration switch-to

Notes

  • The wizard is automatically invoked whenever the CLI is launched when the active configuration file is fresh (i.e. not modified from its initial contents)

configuration merge

configuration merge <filename>

Merges the “shared configuration” from one configuration file into the running configuration.

Syntax Description

filename

Name of file from which to merge settings.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.0.0100

Example

 

gateway (config) # configuration merge new-config-file

Related Commands

Notes

  • No configuration files are modified during this process

  • The configuration filename must be a non-active configuration file

configuration move

configuration move <source-name> <dest-name>

Renames a configuration file.

Syntax Description

source-name

Name of file to rename.

dest-name

New name of renamed file.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.0.0100

Example

 

gateway (config) # show configuration files
example1      initial       initial.bak   initial.prev
gateway (config) # configuration move example1 example2
gateway (config) # show configuration files
example2      initial       initial.bak   initial.prev

Related Commands

show configuration

Notes

  • This command does not affect the current running configuration

  • The active configuration file may not be the target of a move

configuration new

configuration new <filename> [factory [keep-basic] [keep-connect]]

Creates a new configuration file under the specified name. The parameters specify what configuration, if any, to carry forward from the current running configuration.

Syntax Description

filename

Names for new configuration file.

factory

Creates new file with only factory defaults.

keep-basic

Keeps licenses and host keys.

keep-connect

Keeps configuration necessary for connectivity (interfaces, routes, and ARP).

Default

Keeps licenses and host keys

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.0.0100

Example

 

gateway (config) # show configuration files
initial       initial.bak   initial.prev
gateway (config) # configuration new example2
gateway (config) # show configuration files
example2      initial       initial.bak   initial.prev

Related Commands

show configuration

Notes

  • This command does not affect the current running configuration

  • The active configuration file may not be the target of a move

configuration revert

configuration revert {factory [keep-basic | keep-connect]| saved}

Reverts the system configuration to a previous state.

Syntax Description

factory

Creates new file with only factory defaults.

keep-basic

Keeps licenses and host keys.

keep-connect

Keeps configuration necessary for connectivity (interfaces, routes, and ARP).

saved

Reverts running configuration to last saved configuration.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.0.0100

Example

 
gateway (config) # configuration revert saved

Related Commands

show configuration

Notes

  • This command is not available on IB multi-SWID system profile

configuration switch-to

configuration switch-to <filename>

Loads the configuration from the specified file and makes it the active configuration file.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.0.0100

8.1.1100: Removed "no-reboot" option

Example

 

gateway (config) # show configuration files
initial (active)
newcon
initial.prev
initial.bak
gateway (config) # configuration gateway-to newcon no-reboot
gateway (config) # show configuration files
initial
newcon (active)
initial.prev
initial.bak

Related Commands

show configuration files

Notes

  • The current running configuration is lost and not automatically saved to the previous active configuration file

  • When running the command without the “no-reboot” parameter, the user is prompted to OK a reboot. If the answer is “yes”, the configuration is replaced and the system is rebooted immediately

configuration text fetch

configuration text fetch <URL> [apply [discard | fail-continue | filename | overwrite | verbose] | filename <filename> | overwrite [apply | filename <filename>]]

Fetches a text configuration file (list of CLI commands) from a specified URL.

Syntax Description

apply

Applies the file to the running configuration (i.e. executes the commands in it). This option has the following parameters:

  • discard—does not keep downloaded configuration text file after applying it to the system

  • fail-continue— i f applying commands, continues execution even if one of them fails

  • overwrite—if saving the file and the filename already exists, replaces the old file

  • verbose—displays all commands being executed and their output instead of just those that get errors

filename

Specifies filename for saving downloaded text file.

overwrite

Downloads the file and saves it using the same name it had on the server. This option has the following parameters:

  • apply— a pplies the downloaded configuration to the running system

  • filename—specifies filename for saving downloaded text file

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.0.0100

Example

 

gateway (config) # configuration text fetch scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename

Related Commands

Notes


configuration text file

configuration text file <filename> {apply [fail-continue] [verbose] [reboot] | delete | rename <filename> | upload < URL>}

Performs operations on text-based configuration files.

Syntax Description

filename <file>

Specifies the filename.

apply

Applies the configuration on the system.

fail-continue

Continues execution of the commands even if some commands fail.

verbose

Displays all commands being executed and their output, instead of just those that get errors.

delete

Deletes the file.

rename <filename>

Renames the file.

upload <URL>

Supported types are HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP.

For example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename

reboot

Write the configuration and reboot after successful execution.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.0.0100

Example

 

gateway (config) # configuration text file my-config-file delete

Related Commands

show configuration files

Notes


configuration text generate

configuration text generate {active {running | saved} | file <filename> } {save <filename> | upload <URL>}

Generates a new text-based configuration file from this system's configuration.

Syntax Description

active

Generates from currently active configuration.

running

Uses running configuration.

saved

Uses saved configuration.

file <filename>

Generates from inactive saved configuration.

save

Saves new file to local persistent storage.

upload <URL>

Supported types are HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP.

For example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.0.0100

Example

 

gateway (config) # configuration text generate file initial.prev save example

Related Commands

show configuration files

Notes

configuration upload

configuration upload {timestamp} {active | <name>} <URL or scp or sftp://username:password@hostname[:port]/path/filename>

Uploads a configuration file to a remote host.

Syntax Description

active

Upload the active configuration file.

timestamp

Will append the timestamp to the filename uploaded to remote.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.0.0100

Example

 

gateway (config) # configuration upload active scp://root:password@192.168.10.125/tmp/conf1

Related Commands

show configuration files

Notes

No configuration file may have the name “active” or “timestamp”.

configuration write

configuration write [local | to <filename> [no-switch]]

Saves the running configuration to the active configuration file.

Syntax Description

local

Saves the running configuration locally (same as “write memory local”).

to <filename>

Saves the running configuration to a new file under a different name and makes it the active file.

no-switch

Saves the running configuration to this file but keep the current one active.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.0.0100

Example

 

gateway (config) # configuration write

Related Commands

write

Notes


write

write {memory [local] | terminal}

Saves or displays the running configuration.

Syntax Description

memory

Saves running configuration to the active configuration file. It is the same as “configuration write”.

local

Saves the running configuration only on the local node. It is the same as “configuration write local”.

terminal

Displays commands to recreate current running configuration. It is the same as “show running-config”.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.0.0100

Example

 

gateway (config) # write terminal
##
## Running database "initial"
## Generated at 2020/05/27 10:05:16 +0000
## Hostname: gateway
##
##
## Network interface configuration
##
interface mgmt0 comment ""
interface mgmt0 create
interface mgmt0 dhcp
interface mgmt0 display
interface mgmt0 duplex auto
interface mgmt0 mtu 1500
no interface mgmt0 shutdown
interface mgmt0 speed auto
no interface mgmt0 zeroconf
##
## Local user account configuration
##
username a** capability admin
no username a** disable
username a** disable password
......

Related Commands

show running-config

configuration write

Notes


show configuration

show configuration [audit | files [<filename>] | running | text files]

Displays a list of CLI commands that will bring the state of a fresh system up to match the current persistent state of this system.

Syntax Description

audit

Displays settings for configuration change auditing.

files [<filename>]

Displays a list of configuration files in persistent storage if no filename is specified.

If a filename is specified, it displays the commands to recreate the configuration in that file. In the latter case, only non-default commands are shown, as for the normal “show configuration” command.

running

Displays commands to recreate current running configuration. Same as the command “show configuration” except that it applies to the currently running configuration, rather than the current persisted configuration.

text files

Displays names of available text-based configuration files.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.0.0100

Example

 

gateway (config) # show configuration
##
## Active saved database "newcon"
## Generated at 20114/05/25 10:18:52 +0000
## Hostname: gateway-3cc29c
##
##
## Network interface configuration
##
interface mgmt0 comment ""
interface mgmt0 create
interface mgmt0 dhcp
interface mgmt0 display
interface mgmt0 duplex auto
interface mgmt0 mtu 1500
no interface mgmt0 shutdown
interface mgmt0 speed auto
no interface mgmt0 zeroconf

Related Commands

Notes

show configuration auto-upload

show configuration auto-upload

Shows the automated backup settings.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.0.0100

Example

 

gateway (config) # show configuration auto-upload
     Auto-upload settings:
     Enabled: yes
     Remote url: scp://root@192.168.10.125/tmp/conf1
     Password : ******

Related Commands

configuration auto-upload remote-url

Notes

If this feature is set. After every configuration write, it will upload the active configuration file to the configured remote URL.

show running-config

show running-config [expanded | diff | diff <config_file_name>]

Displays commands to recreate current running configuration.

Syntax Description

expanded

Displays commands in expanded format without compressing ranges.

diff

Displays delta between saved config file (active by default) and running-config.

config_file_name

Displays delta between the specified saved config file and running-config.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.0.0100

Example

 
gateway (config) # show running-config diff
Only in running-config:
 + interface port-channel 1
 + interface ethernet 1/31-1/33 speed 10G force
 + interface port-channel 1 description lag
Only in saved configuration file:
 - ip route 169.254.22.0/24 169.254.2.100
Common configuration but in different order in saved configuration file and running-config:
 <<None>>

Related Commands

Notes

  • + <string> : <string> exists only in running-config, but not in the saved filename (or active config file if no <filename> is specified)

  • - <string> : <string> does not exist in running-config, but exists in the saved filename (or active config file if no <filename> is specified)

  • ! <string> : <string> exists in both running-config and the saved filename, but it is out of order. This should not impact the user, but may impact scripts or applications that are parsing the output of the command

