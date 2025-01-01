Important Pre-OS Upgrade Notes
Please consider the following items prior to upgrading the operating system:
The system becomes unavailable while OS upgrade is in progress
The upgrade procedure burns the software image as well as the ConnectX-6 firmware and driver shou ld there be a need
Before upgrading the software image on your system, make sure to close all CLI sessions besides the one used to run the upgrade process
You have to read and accept the End-User License Agreement (EULA) after image upgrade in case the EULA is modified. The EULA link is only available upon first login to CLI