Important Pre-OS Upgrade Notes

NVIDIA MLNX-GW User Manual for NVIDIA Skyway v8.1.4600 LTS (2022 LTS U6)
Please consider the following items prior to upgrading the operating system:

  • The system becomes unavailable while OS upgrade is in progress

  • The upgrade procedure burns the software image as well as the ConnectX-6 firmware and driver shou ld there be a need

  • Before upgrading the software image on your system, make sure to close all CLI sessions besides the one used to run the upgrade process

  • You have to read and accept the End-User License Agreement (EULA) after image upgrade in case the EULA is modified. The EULA link is only available upon first login to CLI
