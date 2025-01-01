MLNX-GW—Document Revision History
|
Version
|
Date
|
Description
|
8.1.4600 LTS
|
December 2024
|
There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.
|
8.1.4500 LTS
|
June 2024
|
There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.
|
8.1.4400 LTS
|
December 2023
|
There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.
|
8.1.4300 LTS
|
June 2023
|
There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.
|
8.1.4100 LTS
|
December 2022
|
Added section "Statistic and Alarms".
|
8.1.4000
|
October 2022
|
Added:
|
8.1.3000
|
July 2022
|
Added:
|
8.1.2000
|
March 2022
|
Added example of "Skyway Connectivity to the Ethernet Using L2 Ethernet Switches" in the "Getting Started" section