MLNX-GW—Document Revision History

8.1.4600 LTS December 2024 There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

8.1.4500 LTS June 2024 There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

8.1.4400 LTS December 2023 There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

8.1.4300 LTS June 2023 There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

8.1.4100 LTS December 2022 Added section "Statistic and Alarms".