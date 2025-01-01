On This Page
MLNX-GW—Management Interfaces
Management interfaces are used in order to provide acc ess to gateway managem ent user interfaces (e.g., CLI). Skyway supports out-of-band (OOB) dedicated interfaces (e.g., mgmt0, mgmt1) and in-band dedicated interfaces. In addition, Skyway features a serial port that provides access to the CLI only.
To gateway to static assignments and the gateway system was set during initialization to obtain dynamic IP addresses through DHCP, perform the following steps:
Enter Config configuration mode.
gateway > enable gateway # configure terminal
Disable setting IP addresses using the DHCP.
gateway (config) # no
interface<ifname> dhcp
Define interfaces statically.
gateway (config) #
interface<ifname> ip address <IP address> <netmask>
DHCP is used for automatic retrieval of management IP addresses.
For all other systems (and software versions), DHCP is disabled by default.
When connecting through SSH, running the wizard, and turning off DHCP, the connection will be immediately terminated as the management interface loses its IP address.
localhost># ssh admin@<ip-address>
NVIDIA Gateway Management
Password:
NVIDIA Gateway
NVIDIA configuration wizard
Do you want to use the wizard
for initial configuration? yes
Step
1: Hostname? [my-gateway]
Step
2: Use DHCP on mgmt0
interface? [yes] no
<localhost>#
In this case, the serial connection should be used.
To configure manually the default gateway, use the “ip route” command, with “0.0.0.0” as the prefix and mask. The next-hop address must be within the range of one of the IP interfaces on the system.
gateway (config)# ip route
0.0.
0.0
0.0.
0.0
10.10.
0.2
gateway (config)# show ip route
Destination Mask Gateway Interface Source Distance/Metric
default
0.0.
0.0
10.10.
0.2 mgmt0
static
0/
0
10.10.
0.0
255.255.
254.0
0.0.
0.0 mgmt0 direct
0/
0
This feature, also known as the DHCP Client Option 12, is enabled by default and assigns the gateway system a hostname via DHCP as long as network manager configures hostname to the management interfaces’ (i.e., mgmt0, mgmt1) MAC address. If a network manager configures the hostname manually through any of the user interfaces, the hostname is not retrieved from the DHCP server.
To enable fetching hostname from DHCP server, run the following:
gateway (config
interface mgmt0) # dhcp hostname
To disable fetching hostname from DHCP server, run the following:
gateway (config
interface mgmt0) # no dhcp hostname
Getting the hostname through DHCP is enabled by default and will change the gateway hostname if the hostname is not set by the user. Therefore, if a gateway is pa rt of an HA cluster, make sure the HA master has the same HA node names as the DHCP server.