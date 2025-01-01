NVIDIA MLNX-GW User Manual for NVIDIA Skyway v8.1.4600 LTS (2022 LTS U6)
MLNX-GW Routing Overview

The following pages provide information on configuring IP routing (L3) protocols and features.

Ethernet Interfaces

show interfaces ethernet

show interfaces ethernet [<interface>]

Displays information on Ethernet interfaces.

If the interface is not specified, then the command prints all the Ethernet interfaces.

Syntax Description

Interface

Device/port (e.g., 1/2).

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

8.0.0100

8.0.1610

Added notes

8.0.3000

Updated example to reflect port channel field

Example

 
gateway (config) # show interfaces ethernet 1/2
Eth1/2:
  Admin state      : Enabled
  Operational state: Up
  Description      :
  Mac address      : ec:01:8a:ad:28:ef
  MTU              : 1500 bytes
  Fec              : auto
  Supported speeds : 100G 200G
  Actual speed     : 200G
  Auto-negotiation : Enabled
  Port channel     : Po1
  Rx:
    packets      : 1896
    bytes        : 403944
    error packets: 0
  Tx:
    packets      : 29688
    bytes        : 2182632
    error packets: 0

Related Commands

show interfaces ib

show interfaces ethernet port-channel

Notes

  • For version 8.0.0100, the only valid interface is “1/2”

  • If the peer IB port is down, the message below will appear in brackets as part of the Operational State of the Ethernet port: "IB port down".

    The peer port of the Ethernet port is the IB port on the same device, for example "1/1" is the peer of "1/2".

  • If LAG is not configured correctly on the ethernet router, the message below will appear in brackets as part of the Operational State of the Ethernet port: "Suspended".

    This message has higher priority than the "IB port down" message.

  • If an Ethernet port channel is down, the message below will appear on brackets as part of the Operational State of the Ethernet port: "inherited down".

    This message has higher priority then the "IB port down" and "Suspended" messages.

show interfaces ethernet port-channel

show interfaces ethernet port-channel [<port-channel>]

Displays information on Ethernet port-channel interfaces.If the port-channel number is not specified, then the command prints all the Ethernet port-channels.

Syntax Description

Port-channel

LAG number whose properties to display (e.g., 1).

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

8.0.0100

Example

 
gateway (config) # show interfaces ethernet port-channel 1
  Admin state      : Enabled
  Operational state: Up
  Description      :
  MAC address      : ec:01:8a:ad:28:ef
  MTU              : 1500 bytes
  Actual speed     : 1 X 200G
  Rx:
    packets      : 1896
    bytes        : 403944
    error packets: 0
  Tx:
    packets      : 29688
    bytes        : 2182632
    error packets: 0

Related Commands

show interfaces ethernet

show interfaces ib port-channel

Notes

  • For versions 8.0.01xx and 8.0.16xx, the only valid port-channel number is 1

  • If IP is not configured, then the IPv4 and Broadcast addresses will not be shown

interface ethernet shutdown

interface ethernet <interface> shutdown

no interface ethernet <interface> shutdown

Disables/Enables Ethernet physical interface.

Syntax Description

Interface

Device/port (e.g., 1/2).

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.0.0100

Example

 
gateway (config) # interface ethernet 1/2 shutdown

Related Commands

show interfaces ethernet

interface ethernet port-channel shutdown

Notes

For version 8.0.0100, the only valid interface is “1/2”

interface ethernet port-channel shutdown

interface ethernet port-channel <port-channel> shutdown

no interface ethernet port-channel <port-channel> shutdown

Disables/Enables Ethernet port-channel interface.

Syntax Description

Port-channel

LAG number whose properties to display (e.g., : 1).

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.0.0100

Example

 
gateway (config) # interface ethernet port-channel 1 shutdown

Related Commands

show interfaces ethernet port-channel

interface ethernet shutdown

Notes

  • For version 8.0.0100, the command will not have impact—to shut down the ethernet interface use “interface ethernet shutdown”

  • For versions 8.0.01xx and 8.0.16xx, the only valid port-channel number is 1

interface ethernet port-channel

interface ethernet port-channel <port-channel> description <description>

no interface ethernet port-channel <description> description

Adds a description for an interface.

The no form of the command removed a description for an interface.

Syntax Description

Port-channel

LAG number whose properties to display (e.g., : 1).

Description

A free-form string that has no semantics other than being displayed when the interface records are listed

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.0.0100

Example

 
gateway (config) # interface ethernet port-channel 1 description

Related Commands

show interfaces ethernet port-channel

Notes

For versions 8.0.01xx and 8.0.16xx, the only valid port-channel number is 1

interface ethernet port-channel mtu

interface ethernet port-channel <port-channel> mtu <mtu>

no interface ethernet port-channel <port-channel> mtu

Configures the Maximum Transmission Unit (MTU) frame size for the interface.

The no form of the command resets the MTU to its default value.

Syntax Description

Port-channel

LAG number whose properties to display (e.g., : 1).

Frame-size

The range of the entry is: 1500-9216

Default

1500

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.0.0100

8.0.1600

Added note

Example

 
gateway (config) # interface ethernet port-channel 1 mtu 1600

Related Commands

show interfaces ethernet port-channel

Notes

  • For versions 8.0.01xx and 8.0.16xx, the only valid port-channel number is 1

  • When configuring MTU, make sure the value is 2 bytes less than the InfiniBand port channel, using the command "interface ib port-channel mtu"


interface ethernet port-channel ip address

interface ethernet port-channel <port-channel> ip address <ip-address> <mask>

no interface ethernet port-channel <port-channel> ip address [<ip-address>]

Enters user-defined IPv4 address for the interface.

The no form of the command removes the specified IPv4 address. If no address is specified, then all IPv4 addresses of this interface are removed.

Syntax Description

Port-channel

LAG number whose properties to display (e.g., : 1).

Ip-address

IPv4 address

mask

There are two possible ways to the mask:

  • /length (i.e. /24)

  • Network address (i.e. 255.255.255.0) The mask length may be configured without a space (i.e. <ipv4-address>/<length>)

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.0.0100

8.0.1600

Added note

Example

 
gateway (config) # interface ethernet port-channel 1 ip address 1.1.1.1/24

Related Commands

show interfaces ethernet port-channel

Notes

  • For versions 8.0.01xx and 8.0.16xx, the only valid port-channel number is 1

  • In version 8.0.1600, configuring IP on IB port-channel configures additional IP on one of the physical IB interfaces which is formed by incrementing the passed IP address by one.

    For example, running the command "interface ib port-channel 1 ip address 1.1.1.1/24" will configure the IP addresses "1.1.1.1" and "1.1.1.2" on one of the physical IB interfaces.

InfiniBand Interface

show interfaces ib

show interfaces ib [<interface>]

Displays information on Infiniband interfaces.

If the interface is not specified, then the command prints all the Infiniband interfaces.

Syntax Description

Interface

Device/port (e.g., : 1/1).

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

8.0.0100

8.0.1610

Added note

8.0.2300

Added note

8.1.3000

Added note

Example

 
gateway (config) # show interfaces ib 1/1
IB1/1 state:
  Logical port state : Active
  Physical port state: LinkUp
  GUID               : e35e:1d02:0003:6e20
  Supported speeds   : edr, hdr
  Speed              : hdr
  Supported widths   : 1X, 2X, 4X
  Max supported MTUs : 4096
  MTU                : 4096
  VL capabilities    : VL0—VL3
  Description        :
  IB Subnet          : infiniband-default
  Phy-profile        : high-speed-ber
  RX bytes           : 7200
  RX packets         : 25
  RX errors          : 0 
  TX bytes           : 7200
  TX packets         : 25
  TX errors          : 0

Related Commands

show interfaces ethernet

show interfaces ib port-channel

Notes

  • For version 8.0.0100, the only valid interface is “1/1”

  • If the peer Ethernet port is down, the message below will appear in brackets as part of the Operational State of the IB port: "ETH port down".

    The peer port of the IB port is the Ethernet port on the same device, for example "1/2" is the peer of "1/1".

  • MTU shows the actual L2 MTU configured in the subnet.

  • If the interface is not specified, then the command prints all the Infiniband interfaces includes PKEYs.


show interfaces ib port-channel

show interfaces ib port-channel [<port-channel>]

Displays information on Infiniband port-channel interfaces.

If the port-channel number is not specified, then the command prints all the Infiniband port-channels.

Syntax Description

Port-channel

Subnet number whose properties are to be displayed (e.g., : 1).

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

8.0.0100

8.0.1610

Added PKEY option

8.0.2300

Removed PKEY option

8.1.3000

Added note and updated example

Example

 
gateway (config) # show interfaces ib port-channel 1
Po1:
  Admin state      : Enabled
  Operational state: Down
  Description      :
  GUID             : b859:9f03:00d0:0000
  MTU              : 1500
  Active links     : 0
  IPv4 address:
    5.5.5.23/24
  Virtual IPv4 address:
    5.5.5.26/24
  Broadcast address:
    5.5.5.255
Rx:
    packets      : 0
    bytes        : 0
    error packets: 0
  Tx:
    packets      : 0
    bytes        : 0
    error packets: 0
In case both IPs are from the different subnets:
gateway (config) # show interfaces ib port-channel 1
Po1:
  Admin state      : Enabled
  Operational state: Down
  Description      :
  GUID             : b859:9f03:00d0:0000
  MTU              : 1500
  Active links     : 0
  IPv4 address:
    5.5.5.23/24
  Virtual IPv4 address:
    N/A (NOTE: Configure different values for IPv4 and Virtual IPv4)
  Broadcast address:
   5.5.5.255
Rx:
    packets      : 0
    bytes        : 0
    error packets: 0
  Tx:
    packets      : 0
    bytes        : 0
    error packets: 0

Related Commands

show interfaces ib

show interfaces ethernet port-channel

interface ib port-channel ip address

interface ib port-channel virtual ip address

show interfaces ib port-channel counters aggregate

Notes

  • For versions 8.0.01xx to 8.0.23xx, the only valid port-channel number is 1

  • If IP is not configured, then the IPv4 and Broadcast addresses will not be shown

  • When no PKEY is specified, the operation is applied on the default PKEY ( 0x7FFF)

  • This show command takes data from the Linux and should reflect the IP addresses currently installed. In case one address was not installed, N/A will be displayed. One of the following reasons will be displayed in brackets:

    • IPv4 and Virtual IPv4 should be configured to different values

    • IPv4 and Virtual IPv4 should be configured to be on the same subnet

  • If the interface is not specified, then the command prints all the Infiniband interfaces includes PKEYs.

  • This command doesn't show counters. It is possible to debug via counters using counters of InfiniBand interfaces shown as part of the command "show interface ib <device>/<port>" or using the counters shown as part of the command "show interface ib port-channel * counters aggregate"

  • RX/TX counters will appear in the output until a non-default pkey is configured

show interfaces ib port-channel counters aggregate

show interfaces ib port-channel * counters aggregate

Aggregated counters of all IB interfaces in the system

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

8.1.3000

Examples

gateway (config) # show interfaces ib port-channel 1 counters aggregate

Rx:packets : 388bytes : 38800error packets: 0

Tx:packets : 29bytes : 1740error packets: 0

Related Commands

show interfaces ib port-channel

Notes


interface ib shutdown

interface ib <interface> shutdown

no interface ib <interface> shutdown

Disables/Enables Infiniband physical interface.

Syntax Description

Interface

Device/port (e.g., : 1/1).

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.0.0100

Example

 
gateway (config) # interface ib 1/1 shutdown

Related Commands

show interfaces ib

interface ib port-channel shutdown

Notes

For version 8.0.0100, the only valid interface is “1/1”

interface ib port-channel shutdown

interface ib port-channel <port-channel> shutdown

no interface ib port-channel <port-channel> shutdown

Disables InfiniBand port-channel interface.

The no form enables InfiniBand port-channel interface.

Syntax Description

port-channel

Subnet number (e.g., 1).

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.0.0100

8.0.1610

Added PKEY option

8.0.2300

Removed PKEY option

8.1.3000

Added note

Example

 
gateway (config) # interface ib port-channel 1 shutdown

Related Commands

show interfaces ib port-channel

interface ib shutdown

Notes

  • For version 8.0.0100, the command will not have impact—to shut down the ib interface use “interface ib shutdown”

  • For versions 8.0.01xx and 8.0.16xx, the only valid port-channel number is 1

  • When running this command (ib port-channel 1 shutdown) after configuring PKEYs on the system, the command will fail with the following error:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    IB Port-channel can't be disabled if Pkey interface is configured

  • When trying to add a PKEY to the system while ib port-channel is disabled (interface ib port-channel 1 pkey *), the following error will appear.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    Can't configure pkey interface since the IB port-channel interface is disabled

interface ib port-channel description

interface ib port-channel <port-channel> description <description>

no interface ib port-channel <port-channel> description

Adds a description for an interface.

The no form of the command removes a description for an interface.

Syntax Description

port-channel

Subnet number whose properties to display (e.g., 1).

Description

A free-form string that has no semantics other than being displayed when the interface records are listed

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.0.0100

8.0.1610

Added PKEY option

8.0.2300

Removed PKEY option

Example

 
gateway (config) # interface ib port-channel 1 description

Related Commands

show interfaces ib port-channel

Notes

  • For versions 8.0.01xx and 8.0.16xx, the only valid port-channel number is 1

interface ib port-channel mtu

interface ib port-channel <port-channel> mtu <mtu>

no interface ib port-channel <port-channel> mtu

Configures the Maximum Transmission Unit (MTU) frame size for the interface.

The no form of the command resets the MTU to its default value.

Syntax Description

port-channel

Subnet number whose properties to display (e.g., 1).

mtu

Frame-size.

Possible values for MTU:

  • 252

  • 508

  • 1020

  • 2044

  • 4092

Default

2044

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.0.0100

8.0.1600

Added note

8.0.1610

Added PKEY option

8.0.2300

Removed PKEY option

Example

 
gateway (config) # interface ib port-channel 1 mtu 4092

Related Commands

show interfaces ib port-channel

Notes

  • For versions 8.0.01xx and 8.0.16xx, the only valid port-channel number is 1

  • For version 8.0.0100, possible mtu values are 2044 and 4092. If other values are configured, they will be automatically upgraded to 2044

  • When configuring MTU, make sure the value is 2 bytes greater than the Ethernet port channel using the command "interface ethernet port-channel mtu"


interface ib port-channel ip address

interface ib port-channel <port-channel> ip address <ip-address> <mask>

no interface ib port-channel <port-channel> ip address [<ip-address>]

Enters user-defined IPv4 address for the interface.

The no form of the command removes the specified IPv4 address. If no address is specified, then all IPv4 addresses of this interface are removed.

Syntax Description

port-channel

Subnet number whose properties to display (e.g., 1).

ip-address

IPv4 address.

mask

There are two possible ways to the mask:

  • /length (i.e. /24)

  • Network address (i.e. 255.255.255.0) The mask length may be configured without a space (i.e. <ipv4-address>/<length>)

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.0.0100

8.0.1610

Added PKEY option

8.0.2300

Removed PKEY option

Example

 
gateway (config) # interface ib port-channel 1 ip address 1.1.1.1/24

Related Commands

show interfaces ib port-channel

Notes

For versions 8.0.01xx and 8.0.16xx, the only valid port-channel number is 1

interface ib port-channel virtual ip address

interface ib port-channel <port-channel> virtual ip address <ip/mask>

no interface ib port-channel <port-channel> virtual ip address <ip/mask>

Sets virtual IP address and mask over IB port-channel interface.

The no form of the command unsets virtual IP address and mask over IB port-channel interface.

Syntax Description

ip/mask

IPv4 address and mask values

port-channel

Subnet number whose properties to display (e.g., 1)

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.0.2300

Example

 
gateway (config) # interface ib port-channel 1 virtual ip address 4.4.4.4/24

Related Commands

interface ib port-channel ip address

show interfaces ib port-channel

Notes

This command is related to regular IP configuration over the IB port-channel interface. To get the virtual IP set up to handle traffic, a few requirements should be met:

  • Both regular and virtual IP should be configured

  • Both regular and virtual IP should be from the same subnet

In case one of the definitions is not true, configuration will be accepted but not actually installed in Linux and a relevant message will appear in the CLI show command.

PKEY InfiniBand Interface

interface ib port-channel pkey

interface ib port-channel <port-channel> pkey *

no interface ib port-channel <port-channel> pkey *

Adds new PKEY to infiniBand port-channel.

The no form of the command deletes the PKEY.

Syntax Description

port-channel

Subnet number whose properties to display (e.g., 1)

pkey

PKEY number should be in HEX

Range: 0x1, 0x7fff

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.1.3000

Example

 
gateway (config) # interface ib port-channel 1 pkey 0x1

Related Commands

interface ib port-channel pkey shutdown

interface ib port-channel pkey description

interface ib port-channel pkey mtu

interface ib port-channel pkey ip address

interface ib port-channel pkey virtual ip address

show interfaces ib port-channel pkey

show interfaces ib port-channel pkey brief

show gw ha pkeys

Notes


interface ib port-channel pkey shutdown

interface ib port-channel <port-channel> pkey <pkey> shutdown

no interface ib port-channel <port-channel> pkey <pkey> shutdown

Disables PKEY on InfiniBand port-channel.

The no form of the command enables the PKEY.

Syntax Description

port-channel

Subnet number whose properties to display (e.g., 1)

pkey

PKEY number should be in HEX

Range: 0x1 to 0x7fff

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.1.3000

Example

 
gateway (config) # interface ib port-channel 1 pkey 0x1 shutdown

Related Commands

interface ib port-channel pkey

interface ib port-channel pkey description

interface ib port-channel pkey mtu

interface ib port-channel pkey ip address

interface ib port-channel pkey virtual ip address

show interfaces ib port-channel pkey

show interfaces ib port-channel pkey brief

show gw ha pkeys

Notes

This command cannot be performed on non-existant PKEY.


interface ib port-channel pkey description

interface ib port-channel <port-channel> pkey <pkey> description <description>

no interface ib port-channel <port-channel> pkey <pkey> description

Adds a description for the PKEY interface.

The no form of the command removes the description.

Syntax Description

port-channel

Subnet number whose properties to display (e.g., 1)

pkey

PKEY number should be in HEX

Range: 0x1 to 0x7fff

description

A free-form string that has no semantics other than being displayed when the interface records are listed

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.1.3000

Example

 
gateway (config) # interface ib port-channel 1 pkey 0x1 description TEST

Related Commands

interface ib port-channel pkey

interface ib port-channel pkey shutdown

interface ib port-channel pkey mtu

interface ib port-channel pkey ip address

interface ib port-channel pkey virtual ip address

show interfaces ib port-channel pkey

show interfaces ib port-channel pkey brief

show gw ha pkeys

Notes

This command cannot be performed on non-existant PKEY.

interface ib port-channel pkey mtu

interface ib port-channel <port-channel> pkey <pkey> mtu <mtu>

no interface ib port-channel <port-channel> pkey <pkey> mtu

Configures the Maximum Transmission Unit (MTU) frame size for the PKEY interface.

The no form of the command resets the MTU to its default value.

Syntax Description

port-channel

Subnet number whose properties to display (e.g., 1)

pkey

PKEY number should be in HEX

Range: 0x1 to 0x7fff

mtu

<The frame-size (72-4092)>

Default

1500

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.1.3000

Example

 
gateway (config) # interface ib port-channel 1 pkey 0x1 mtu 4092

Related Commands

interface ib port-channel pkey

interface ib port-channel pkey shutdown

interface ib port-channel pkey description

interface ib port-channel pkey ip address

interface ib port-channel pkey virtual ip address

show interfaces ib port-channel pkey

show interfaces ib port-channel pkey brief

show gw ha pkeys

Notes

  • This command cannot be performed on non-existant PKEY.

  • When no PKEY is specified, the operation is applied on the default PKEY ( 0x7FFF)


interface ib port-channel pkey ip address

interface ib port-channel <port-channel> pkey <pkey> ip address <ip-address> <mask>

no interface ib port-channel <port-channel> pkey <pkey> ip address

Enters user-defined IPv4 address for the PKEY interface.

The no form of the command removes the IPV4 address.

Syntax Description

port-channel

Subnet number whose properties to display (e.g., 1)

pkey

PKEY number should be in HEX

Range: 0x1 to 0x7fff

ip/mask

IPv4 address

There are two possible ways to the mask: /length (i.e., /24) Network address (i.e., 255.255.255.0) The mask length may be configured without a space (i.e., <ipv4-address>/<length>)

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.1.3000

Example

 
gateway (config) # interface ib port-channel 1 pkey 0x1 ip address 1.1.1.1/24

Related Commands

interface ib port-channel pkey

interface ib port-channel pkey shutdown

interface ib port-channel pkey description

interface ib port-channel pkey mtu

interface ib port-channel pkey virtual ip address

show interfaces ib port-channel pkey

show interfaces ib port-channel pkey brief

show gw ha pkeys

Notes

This command cannot be performed on non-existant PKEY.

interface ib port-channel pkey virtual ip address

interface ib port-channel <port-channel> pkey <pkey> virtual ip address <ip-address> <mask>

no interface ib port-channel <port-channel> pkey <pkey> virtual ip address

Sets virtual IP address and mask over InfiniBand port-channel PKEY interface.

The no form of the command unsets virtual IP address and mask.

Syntax Description

port-channel

Subnet number whose properties to display (e.g., 1)

pkey

PKEY number should be in HEX

Range: 0x1 to 0x7fff

ip/mask

IPv4 address

There are two possible ways to the mask: /length (i.e. /24) Network address (i.e., 255.255.255.0) The mask length may be configured without a space (i.e., <ipv4-address>/<length>)

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.1.3000

Example

 
gateway (config) # interface ib port-channel 1 pkey 0x1 virtual ip address 4.4.4.4/24

Related Commands

interface ib port-channel pkey

interface ib port-channel pkey shutdown

interface ib port-channel pkey description

interface ib port-channel pkey mtu

interface ib port-channel pkey ip address

show interfaces ib port-channel pkey

show interfaces ib port-channel pkey brief

show gw ha pkeys

Notes

This command cannot be performed on non-existant PKEY.

This command is related to regular IP configuration over the InfiniBand port-channel PKEY interface.

To get the virtual IP set up to handle traffic, a few requirements should be met:

  • Both regular and virtual IP should be configured

  • Both regular and virtual IP should be from the same subnet

  • The subnet of both IPs shouldn’t overlap with subnet of other PKEYs interfaces.

In case one of the definitions is not true, configuration will be accepted but not actually installed in Linux and a relevant message will appear in the CLI show command.

show interfaces ib port-channel pkey

show interfaces ib port-channel [<port-channel>] pkey <pkey>

Displays information on a specific PKEY of InfiniBand port-channel.

If the PKEY number is not specified, then the command prints all the InfiniBand port-channel PKEYs.

Syntax Description

port-channel

Subnet number whose properties to display (e.g., 1)

pkey

PKEY number should be in HEX

Range: 0x1 to 0x7fff

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.1.3000

Example

 
gateway (config) # show interfaces ib port-channel 1 pkey 0x15
Po1.0x15:
  Admin state      : Enabled
  Operational state: Up
  Description      :
  GUID             : 0014:0500:0abd:3700
  MTU              : 1500
 
  IPv4 address:
    15.15.15.16/24
  Virtual IPv4 address:
    15.15.15.15/24
  Broadcast address:
    15.15.15.255

Related Commands

interface ib port-channel pkey

interface ib port-channel pkey shutdown

interface ib port-channel pkey description

interface ib port-channel pkey mtu

interface ib port-channel pkey ip address

interface ib port-channel pkey virtual ip address

show interfaces ib port-channel pkey brief

show gw ha pkeys

Notes

This command cannot be performed on non-existant PKEY.

show interfaces ib port-channel pkey brief

show interfaces ib port-channel [<port-channel>] pkey brief

Displays brief information on a all PKEYs of InfiniBand port-channel.

Syntax Description

port-channel

Subnet number whose properties to display (e.g., 1)

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.1.3000

Example

 
gateway (config) # show interfaces ib port-channel 1 pkey brief
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Pkey          Description                  Admin state   Operational state
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Po1                                        Enabled       Up         
Po1.0x1                                    Enabled       Up

Related Commands

interface ib port-channel pkey

interface ib port-channel pkey shutdown

interface ib port-channel pkey description

interface ib port-channel pkey mtu

interface ib port-channel pkey ip address

interface ib port-channel pkey virtual ip address

show interfaces ib port-channel pkey

show gw ha pkeys

Notes


show gw ha pkeys

show gw ha pkeys

Displays the PKEYs on all appliances that are part of HA cluster.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.1.3000

Example

 
gateway (config) # show gw ha pkeys
Pkeys state: Synchronized
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
GW box                                    Pkeys                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
skyway-60                                 0x7fff,0x1
skyway-63                                 0x7fff,0x1

Related Commands

interface ib port-channel pkey

interface ib port-channel pkey shutdown

interface ib port-channel pkey description

interface ib port-channel pkey mtu

interface ib port-channel pkey ip address

interface ib port-channel pkey virtual ip address

show interfaces ib port-channel pkey

show interfaces ib port-channel pkey brief

show gw ha pkeys

Notes

Routing and ECMP

ip route

ip route <ip-prefix> <netmask> {<next -hop-ip-address> | ethernet <port>} [<distance>]

no ip route <ip-prefix> <netmask> [<next -hop-ip-address>]

Configures a static route.

The no form of the command removes the static route configured.

Syntax Description

ip-prefix

IP address.

netmask

There are two possible ways to input the mask:

  • /<length> (e.g., /24)

  • Network address (e.g., 255.255.255.0)

next-hop-ip-address

IP address of the next hop

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.0.0100

Example 

    
gateway (config) # ip route 80.80.80.0 /24 20.20.20.2

Related Commands

show ip route

Notes

The route is configurable between the Ethernet and Infiniband subnets

show ip route

show ip route [static]

Displays routing table.

Syntax Description

static

Displays entries added through CLI commands.

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.0.0100

Example 

gateway (config) # show ip route 
Flags:
  F: Failed to install in H/W
  B: BFD protected (static route)
  i: BFD session initializing (static route)
  x: protecting BFD session failed (static route)
  c: consistent hashing
  p: partial programming in H/W
VRF Name default:
  -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  Destination     Mask            Flag   Gateway         Interface      Source   AD/M
  -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  default         0.0.0.0                10.12.67.126    mgmt0          DHCP     1/1
  10.12.67.0      255.255.255.128        0.0.0.0         mgmt0          direct   0/0
  192.168.2.0     255.255.255.0     c    0.0.0.0         vlan1          direct   0/0

Related Commands

ip route

Notes

  • If no default route exists, then the message “Route not found” is printed

  • Route next hop is BFD controlled, status is viewable when <all> is inserted in the command, and it will be shown as follows:

    • If route is removed from routing decision it will be marked as “Active”

    • Protected next hops are marked with “B”

    • BFD protected failed/non active neighbors are marked with “BF”

IP Diagnostic Tools

ping

ping [-LRUbdfnqrvVaA] [-c count] [-i interval] [-w deadline] [-p pattern] [-s packetsize] [-t ttl] [-I interface or address] [-M mtu discovery hint] [-S sndbuf] [-T timestamp option ] [-Q tos ] [hop1 ...] destination

Sends ICMP echo requests to a specified host.

Syntax Description

Linux Ping options

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.0.0100

Example 

gateway (config) # ping 172.30.2.2
PING 172.30.2.2 (172.30.2.2) 56(84) bytes of data.
64 bytes from 172.30.2.2: icmp_seq=1 ttl=64 time=0.703 ms
64 bytes from 172.30.2.2: icmp_seq=2 ttl=64 time=0.187 ms
64 bytes from 172.30.2.2: icmp_seq=3 ttl=64 time=0.166 ms
64 bytes from 172.30.2.2: icmp_seq=4 ttl=64 time=0.161 ms
64 bytes from 172.30.2.2: icmp_seq=5 ttl=64 time=0.153 ms
64 bytes from 172.30.2.2: icmp_seq=6 ttl=64 time=0.144 ms
^C
--- 172.30.2.2 ping statistics ---
6 packets transmitted, 6 received, 0% packet loss, time 5004ms
rtt min/avg/max/mdev = 0.144/0.252/0.703/0.202 ms

Related Commands

traceroute

Notes

When using -I option use the interface name + interface number, for example “ping -I vlan10”


traceroute

traceroute [-46dFITUnrAV] [-f first_ttl] [-g gate,...] [-i device] [-m max_ttl] [-N squeries] [-p port] [-t tos] [-l flow_label] [-w waittime] [-q nqueries] [-s src_addr] [-z sendwait] host [packetlen]

Traces the route packets take to a destination.

Syntax Description

-4

Uses IPv4

-d

Enables socket level debugging

-F

Sets DF (“do not fragment” bit) on

-I

Uses ICMP ECHO for tracerouting

-T

Uses TCP SYN for tracerouting

-U

Uses UDP datagram (default) for tracerouting

-n

Does not resolve IP addresses to their domain names

-r

Bypasses the normal routing and send directly to a host on an attached network

-A

Performs AS path lookups in routing registries and print results directly after the corresponding addresses

-V

Prints version info and exit

-f

Starts from the first_ttl hop (instead from 1)

-g

Routes packets throw the specified gateway (maximum 8 for IPv4 and 127 for IPv6)

-i

Specifies a network interface to operate with

-m

Sets the max number of hops (max TTL to be reached)

Default: 30

-N

Sets the number of probes to be tried simultaneously

Default: 16

-p

Uses destination port. It is an initial value for the UDP destination port (incremented by each probe, default is 33434), for the ICMP seq number (incremented as well, default from 1), and the constant destination port for TCP tries (default is 80).

-t

Sets the TOS (IPv4 type of service) or TC (IPv6 traffic class) value for outgoing packets

-l

Uses specified flow_label for IPv6 packets

-w

Sets the number of seconds to wait for response to a probe (default is 5.0). Non-integer (float point) values allowed too.

-q

Sets the number of probes per each hop

Default: 3

-s

Uses source src_addr for outgoing packets

-z

Sets minimal time interval between probes (default is 0). If the value is more than 10, then it specifies a number in milliseconds, else it is a number of seconds (float point values allowed too).

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.0.0100

Example 

gateway (config) # traceroute 192.168.10.70
traceroute to 192.168.10.70 (192.168.10.70), 30 hops max, 40 byte packets
1 172.30.0.1 (172.30.0.1) 3.632 ms 2.849 ms 3.544 ms
2 10.222.128.46 (10.222.128.46) 3.176 ms 3.289 ms 3.656 ms
3 10.158.128.30 (10.158.128.30) 15.331 ms 15.819 ms 16.388 ms
4 10.158.128.65 (10.158.128.65) 20.468 ms 7.893 ms 12.27 ms
5 10.7.34.115 (10.7.34.115) 16.405 ms 11.985 ms 12.264 ms
6 192.168.10.70 (192.168.10.70) 16.377 ms 16.091 ms 20.475 ms

Related Commands

Notes

  • The following flags are not supported: -6, -l, -A

  • When using -i option use the interface name + interface number, for example “traceroute -i mgmt0”


tcpdump

tcpdump [-aAdeflLnNOpqRStuUvxX] [-c count] [-C file_size] [-E algo:secret] [-F file] [-i interface] [-M secret] [-r file] [-s snaplen] [-T type] [-w file] [-W filecount] [-y datalinktype] [-Z user] [expression]

Invokes standard binary, passing command line parameters straight through. Runs in foreground, printing packets as they arrive, until the user hits Ctrl+C.

Syntax Description

Linux Ping options

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.0.0100

Example 

gateway (config) # tcpdump
......
09:37:38.678812 IP 192.168.10.7.ssh > 192.168.10.1.54155: P 1494624:1494800(176) ack 625 win 90
<nop,nop,timestamp 5842763 858672398>
09:37:38.678860 IP 192.168.10.7.ssh > 192.168.10.1.54155: P 1494800:1495104(304) ack 625 win 90
<nop,nop,timestamp 5842763 858672398>
...
9141 packets captured
9142 packets received by filter
0 packets dropped by kernel

Related Commands

Notes

  • When using -i option use the interface name + interface number, for example “tcpdump -i mgmt0”

  • For all flag options of this command refer to the linux ‘man page’ of tcp dump


High Availability

gw ha

gw ha <domain_ID> [force]

no gw ha

Create or join gateway HA cluster with a given domain ID.

The no form of this command removes the appliance from the gateway HA cluster.

Syntax Description

domain id

Domain ID

Range:1-16

force

Force reboots the configuration and reloads without being asking for user confirmation.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.1.0500

Example 

gateway (config) # gw ha 12
Warning! Configuration is about to be saved and the system will be reloaded.
Type 'YES' to confirm the HA domain id change: YES

Related Commands

show gw ha

Notes

  • This command requires reloading the appliance.

  • If the force flag is not added, a question will appear once the command is executed and system will save configuration reload after approval is given.

gw ha priority

gw ha priority <priority>

no gw ha priority

Configure the priority of the system.

The no form of this command resets the priority to the default value.

Syntax Description

priority

Range:1-255

Default

100

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.1.0500

Example 

gateway (config) # gw ha priority 3

Related Commands

gw ha

Notes


show gw ha

show gw ha

Displays information of all the appliances that are a part of the same HA cluster (i.e., that are a part of the same domain ID)

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.1.0500

Example

When appliance is part of HA: 

gateway (config) # show gw ha
Global HA state:
GW domain ID : 3
Active HA nodes: 3
Master name : skyway-7
HA domain nodes information:
Name : skyway-8
GW Operational state: active
System guid : b8ce:f603:0075:6eda
Priority : 100
Name : skyway-64
GW Operational state: active
System guid : b8ce:f603:0068:7e8a
Priority : 100
Name : skyway-7 <--- (local node)
GW Operational state: active
System guid : b8ce:f603:0075:6efa
Priority : 100

When appliance is not part of HA: 

gateway (config) # show gw ha
Global HA state:
GW domain ID: None

Related Commands

gw ha

Notes


show gw ha brief

show gw ha brief

Displays brief gateway HA information.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.1.0500

Example 

gateway (config) # show gw ha brief
Global HA state:
GW domain ID : 3
Active HA nodes: 3
Master name : skyway-7
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name         Local node   GW Operational state      System guid
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
skyway-8                  active                    b8ce:f603:0075:6eda
skyway-64                 active                    b8ce:f603:0068:7e8a
skyway-7     *            active                    b8ce:f603:0075:6efa

Related Commands

gw ha

show gw ha

Notes

This command will only be available if the system is configured to be part of an HA cluster.

show gw ha vf distribution

show gw ha vf distribution

Displays the VFs distribution between the appliances that are a part of HA cluster.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.1.0500

Example 

gateway (config)# show gw ha vf-distribution
Time since last sync from master: 1 sec
VF distribution table:
-----------------------------------------------------------------
GW box                      VF numbers
-----------------------------------------------------------------
skyway-7                    0-10
skyway-64                   11-21
skyway-8                    22-31

Related Commands

gw ha

show gw ha

Notes

This command will only be available if the system is configured to be part of an HA cluster.

show gw vf distribution

show gw vf distribution

Displays the internal VFs distribution of the GW appliance.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.1.0500

Example 

gateway (config)# show gw vf-distribution
VF distribution table:
--------------------------------------------------------------------
 IB port   VF numbers                                VF total number
--------------------------------------------------------------------
  1/1       0,1                                       2
  2/1       2,3                                       2
  3/1       4,5                                       2
  4/1       6,7                                       2
  5/1       8,9                                       2
  6/1       10,11                                     2
  7/1       12,13                                     2
  8/1       14,15                                     2

Related Commands

Notes


VF Hashing Policy

gw vf-hash-policy

gw vf-hash-policy * [force]

no gw vf-hash-policy * [force]

Configure the policy of the VF hash function.

The no form of the command resets the policy to the default policy.

Syntax Description

vf-hash-policy

Policy of the VF hashing.

There are two supported policies:

  1. Default policy

  2. Modulo policy—performs modulo operation on the integer value of the

    source IP

force

Optional—perform the command without requiring confirmation from the user.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.1.4000

Example 

gateway (config)# gw vf-hash-policy modulo

Related Commands

show gw vf-hash-policy

Notes

  1. After executing the command the system will be rebooted.

    1. If not specifying the "force" parameter, the command will require confirmation from the user to be executed.

    2. If specifying the "force" parameter, the system will reboot immidately after executing the command.

  2. On a HA domain, make sure to configure the same VF hash policy on all the systems in the domain.


show gw vf-hash-policy

show gw vf-hash-policy

Displays the configured VF hash policy.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.1.4000

Example 

    
skyway (config) # show gw vf-hash-policy    

    
GW VF hash policy: default

Related Commands

gw vf-hash-policy

Notes

