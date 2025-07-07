APPENDIX—Example of Migrating from FDR Gateways to NVIDIA Skyway

NVIDIA Skyway:

Step A: Connect NVIDIA Skyway to switches and configure IP addresses for NVIDIA Skyway InfiniBand and Ethernet interfaces (See "Starting the Command Line Interface (CLI)" in the Getting Started section)

Step B: Configure a static route on NVIDIA Skyway on the Ethernet network via the IP assigned on the Ethernet router's port (For more details, see "General Networkwide Deployment Guidelines" in the Getting Started section)

Ethernet Router:

Step C: Configure a router-port (via LAG or MLAG) on the Ethernet switch in the direction of NVIDIA Skyway.

Step D: C onfigure a route to the IPoIB network via the IP assigned to the gateway's Ethernet port-channel (for more details, see "General Networkwide Deployment Guidelines" in the Getting Started section)

Step E: Configure Interface VLAN to act as a “default gateway” (in the example, above, it is "21.144.0.1") for the Ethernet hosts (one example is that each port will be connected to the server and access VLAN X ).

**The traffic will be interrupted at this point!

Ethernet Host:

Step F: Assign a new IP addresses and default gateway (in the example, above, the network was changed from "11.144.0.0/16" to "21.144.0.0/16") on the Ethernet hosts (can be done via DHCP or static).

**The traffic will resume after this point!

InfiniBand Host:

Step G: Assign default gateway on InfiniBand hosts (can be done via DHCP or static).

Note This example shows modification of Ethernet subnet. It is equally optional to change the InfiniBand subnet instread.



