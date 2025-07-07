Configuring Partition Keys (PKEYs)

Note

The configuration mentioned above is an example of usage on all PKEYs with SM. In case the customer needs to isolate the traffic per host, all HCA GUIDs should not be members of the non-default partitions.

In case a configuration is requried only for a subset of PKEYs in a cluster, the exact GUIDs (and VGIDs) need to be specified in the same configuration.

See the following apprendix, for an example.