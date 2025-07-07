General Networkwide Deployment Guidelines

Skyway GA100 is an appliance-based InfiniBand-to-Ethernet gateway, enabling Ethernet-based communications to access the InfiniBand datacenter and vice versa. The following section describes networkwide guidelines and provides a specific example when using a NVIDIA Ethernet switch running NVIDIA Onyx™ operating system.

Note Ensure the Subnet Manager is running in the InfiniBand cluster with IPoIB enabled.

Note Make sure that validation of network connectivity is be done strictly between Ethernet and InfiniBand host. Ping with test IPs belonging to the Skyway are mostly invalid and should not be used for validation.

Note The IPs and subnet masks described in the diagram below are provided as an example. Actual IP and subnet masks may differ in actual customer deployments.

Note The Skyway solution mandates a dedicated subnet between the appliance and the layer-3 Ethernet switch/router. This subnet is not visible from outside and can be configured to be ANY class-C subnet, including IPs which are not part of the customer’s IP pool.

Skyway appliance MUST be directly attached to L3 Ethernet switch(es)/router(es) (at least one) to complement the function of an IPoIB router. The role of divisions is as follows:

Skyway forwards IPoIB traffic to a single IP address/MAC on the Ethernet side; the directly-attached L3 Ethernet switch(es)/router(es) provide Ethernet-side load balancing functionality (auch as MLAG) and routing.

All Skyway devices with a single HA domain share the same virtual IP.