NVIDIA MLNX-GW User Manual for NVIDIA Skyway Appliance v8.1.4700 LTS
MLNX-GW—Chassis Management Commands

show inventory

Displays system inventory.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

8.0.0100

Example

gateway (config) # show inventory
----------------------------------------------
Module     Part Number        Serial Number       
-----------------------------------------------
SYSTEM     MGA100-HS2         MT1900X00000

show memory

Displays memory status.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

8.0.0100

Example

gateway (config) # show memory
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Memory Space  Total       Used        Free        Used+B/C    Free-B/C
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Physical      15848 MB    2849 MB     12999 MB    3854 MB     11994 MB
Swap          0 MB        0 MB        0 MB
Physical Memory Borrowed for System Buffers and Cache:
  Buffers            : 27 MB
  Cache              : 910 MB
  Total Buffers/Cache: 937 MB

show version

Displays version information for the currently running system image.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

8.0.0100

Example

gateway (config) # show version

show version concise

Displays concise version information for the currently running system image.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

8.0.0100

Example

gateway (config) # show version concise
X86_64 8.0.0100 2020-05-03 16:17:39 x86_64

