MLNX-GW—Chassis Management Commands
show inventory
Displays system inventory.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
8.0.0100
Example
gateway (config) # show inventory
Related Commands
Notes
show memory
Displays memory status.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
8.0.0100
Example
gateway (config) # show memory
Related Commands
Notes
show version
Displays version information for the currently running system image.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
8.0.0100
Example
gateway (config) # show version
Related Commands
Notes
show version concise
Displays concise version information for the currently running system image.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
8.0.0100
Example
gateway (config) # show version concise
Related Commands
Notes