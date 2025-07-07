MLNX-GW—Document Revision History
Version
Date
Description
8.1.4700 LTS
June 2025
Added
8.1.4600 LTS
December 2024
There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.
8.1.4500 LTS
June 2024
There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.
8.1.4400 LTS
December 2023
There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.
8.1.4300 LTS
June 2023
There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.
8.1.4100 LTS
December 2022
Added section "Statistic and Alarms".
8.1.4000
October 2022
Added:
8.1.3000
July 2022
Added:
8.1.2000
March 2022
Added example of "Skyway Connectivity to the Ethernet Using L2 Ethernet Switches" in the "Getting Started" section