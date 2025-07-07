MLNX-GW—JSON API Commands
json-gw enable
no json-gw enable
Enables the JSON API.
The no form of the command disables the JSON API.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
JSON API is enabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
8.0.0100
Example
gateway (config) # json-gw enable
Related Commands
show json-gw
json-gw synchronous-request-timeout
json-gw synchronous-request-timeout <timeout-value>
no json-gw synchronous-request-timeout
Defines a timeout value for synchronous JSON requests (in seconds).
The no form of the command returns the timeout value to its default.
Syntax Description
timeout-value
Define a timeout value for synchronous JSON requests
Range: 0-4294967295
Default
JSON API is enabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
8.0.0100
Example
gateway (config) # json-gw synchronous-request-timeout 100
Related Commands
show json-gw
show json-gw
show json-gw
Displays the JSON API setting.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
8.0.0100
Example
gateway (config) # show json-gw
Related Commands
json-gw enable
json-gw synchronous-request-timeout <time out value>
