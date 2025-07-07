MLNX-GW—UI Commands List

RSA2 and a DSA2 host keys are generated by default. The RSA2 key can be used as SSH server and client, while DSA2 key can only be used as SSH client.

When the switch is a server, use RSA key to connect to the MLNX-GW device.

When the switch is a client (e.g., downloading image or uploading logs), RSA key is recommended. DSA key is only for legacy devices and has been deprecated by OpenSSH starting with the 7.0 release.