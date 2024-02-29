Downgrading OS Software

The system saves a backup configuration file when upgrading from an older software version to a newer one. If the system returns to the older software partition, it uses this backup configuration file.

Important All configuration changes done with the new software are lost when returning to the older software version.

There are 2 instances where the backup configuration file does not exist:

The user has run “reset factory” command, which clears all configuration files in the system

The user has run “configuration switch-to” to a configuration file with different name then the backup file

Warning Note that the configuration file becomes empty if the system is downgraded to a software version which has never been installed yet.

To allow switching partition to the older software version for the 2 aforementioned cases only, follow the steps below.