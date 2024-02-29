On This Page
- Interfacedhcp hostname
- Hostname Resolution
- Routing
- Network to Media Resolution (ARP & NDP)
- DHCP
- IP Diagnostic Tools
MLNX-GW—Management Interface Commands
ip address
|
ip address <IP address> <netmask>
no ip address
Sets the IP address and netmask of this interface.
The no form of the command clears the IP address and netmask of this interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
IP address
|
IPv4 address.
|
netmask
|
Subnet mask of IP address.
|
Default
|
0.0.0.0/0
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface management
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config interface mgmt0)# ip address 10.10.10.10 255.255.255.0
|
Related Commands
|
show interfaces <ifname>
|
Notes
|
If DHCP is enabled on the specified interface, then the DHCP IP assignment will hold until DHCP is disabled
ip default-gateway
|
ip default-gateway <next-hop-IP-address> <interface-name>
no default-gateway <next-hop-IP-address> <interface-name>
Configures a default route.
The no form of the command removes the current default route.
|
Syntax Description
|
next hop IP address
|
Gateway IP address.
|
interface name
|
Default gateway interface name.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface management
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config interface mgmt0)# ip default-gateway mgmt1
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
alias
|
alias <index> ip address < IP address> <netmask>
no alias <index>
Adds an additional IP address to the specified interface. The secondary address will appear in the output of “show interface” under the data of the primary interface along with the alias.
The no form of the command removes the secondary address to the specified interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
index
|
A number that is to be aliased to (associated with) the secondary IP.
|
IP address
|
Additional IP address.
|
netmask
|
Subnet mask of the IP address.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface management
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config interface mgmt0)# alias 2 ip address 9.9.9.9 255.255.255.255
|
Related Commands
|
show interfaces <ifname>
|
Notes
|
mtu
|
mtu <bytes>
no mtu <bytes>
Sets the Maximum Transmission Unit (MTU) of this interface.
The no form of the command resets the MTU to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
bytes
|
The entry range is 68-1500.
|
Default
|
1500
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface management
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config interface mgmt0)# mtu 1500
|
Related Commands
|
show interfaces <ifname>
|
Notes
duplex
|
duplex <duplex>
no duplex
Sets the interface duplex.
The no form of the command resets the duplex setting for this interface to its default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
duplex
|
Sets the duplex mode of the interface.
Possible values:
|
Default
|
auto
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface management
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config interface mgmt0)# duplex auto
|
Related Commands
|
show interfaces <ifname>
|
Notes
|
speed
|
speed <speed>
no speed
Sets the interface speed.
The no form of the command resets the speed setting for this interface to its default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
speed
|
Sets the speed of the interface. The following are the possible values:
|
Default
|
auto
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface management
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config interface mgmt0)# speed auto
|
Related Commands
|
show interfaces <ifname>
|
Notes
|
dhcp
|
dhcp [renew]
no dhcp
Enables DHCP on the specified interface.
The no form of the command disables DHCP on the specified interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
renew
|
Forces a renewal of the IP address. A restart on the DHCP client for the specified interface will be issued.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface management
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config interface mgmt0)# dhcp
|
Related Commands
|
show interfaces <ifname> configured
|
Notes
|
dhcp hostname
|
dhcp hostname
no dhcp hostname
Enables fetching the hostname from DHCP for this interface.
The no form of the command disables fetching the hostname from DHCP for this interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Enabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface management
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config interface mgmt0)# dhcp hostname
|
Related Commands
|
hostname <hostname>
show interfaces <ifname> configured
|
Notes
|
If a hostname is configured manually by the user, that configuration will override the “dhcp hostname” configuration.
shutdown
|
shutdown
no shutdown
Disables the specified interface.
The no form of the command enables the specified interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
no shutdown
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface management
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config interface mgmt0)# no shutdown
|
Related Commands
|
show interfaces <ifname> configured
|
Notes
zeroconf
|
zeroconf
no zeroconf
Enables zeroconf on the specified interface. It randomly chooses a unique link-local IPv4 address from the 169.254.0.0/16 block. This command is an alternative to DHCP.
The no form of the command disables the use of zeroconf on the specified interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
no zeroconf
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface management
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config interface mgmt0)# zeroconf
|
Related Commands
|
show interfaces <ifname> configured
|
Notes
|
Enabling zeroconf disables DHCP and vice versa.
comment
|
comment <comment>
no comment
Adds a comment for an interface.
The no form of the command removes a comment for an interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
comment
|
A free-form string that has no semantics other than being displayed when the interface records are listed.
|
Default
|
no comment
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface management
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config interface mgmt0)# comment my-interface
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show interfaces mgmt0
|
show interface mgmt0
Displays information on the management interface configuration and status.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config)# show interfaces mgmt0
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show interfaces mgmt0 brief
|
show interface mgmt0 brief
Displays brief information on the management interface configuration and status.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config)# show interfaces mgmt0 brief
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show interfaces mgmt0 configured
|
show interface mgmt0 configured
Displays configuration information about the specified interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config)# show interfaces mgmt0 configured
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
hostname
|
hostname <hostname>
no hostname
Sets a static system hostname.
The no form of the command clears the system hostname.
|
Syntax Description
|
hostname
|
A free-form string
|
Default
|
Default hostname
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config)# hostname my-gateway-hostname
|
Related Commands
|
show hosts
|
Notes
|
ip name-server
|
ip name-server <IPv4 address>
no ip name-server <IPv4 address>
Sets the static name server.
The no form of the command clears the name server.
|
Syntax Description
|
IPv4 address
|
IPv4 address.
|
Default
|
No server name
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config)# ip name-server 9.9.9.9
|
Related Commands
|
show hosts
|
Notes
ip domain-list
|
ip domain-list <domain-name>
no ip domain-list <domain-name>
Sets the static domain name.
The no form of the command clears the domain name.
|
Syntax Description
|
domain-name
|
The domain name in a string form.
A domain name is an identification string that defines a realm of administrative autonomy, authority, or control in the Internet.
|
Default
|
No static domain name
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config)# ip domain-list mydomain.com
|
Related Commands
|
show hosts
|
Notes
show hosts
|
show hosts
Displays hostname, DNS configuration, and static host mappings.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config)# show hosts
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
ip route
|
ip route{<network-prefix> <netmask> | <network-prefix>/<masklen>} <next-hop>
no ip route [vrf <vrf-name>] {<network-prefix> <netmask> | <network-prefix>/<masklen>} <next-hop>
Sets a static route for a given IP.
The no form of the command deletes the static route.
|
Syntax Description
|
network-prefix
|
IPv4 network prefix
|
netmask
|
IPv4 netmask formats are:
|
nexthop-address
|
The IPv4 address of the next hop router for this route.
|
ifname
|
The interface name (e.g., mgmt0, mgmt1).
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config)# ip route 20.20.20.0 255.255.255.0 mgmt0
|
Related Commands
|
show ip route
|
Notes
IPv4 network use Address Resolution Protocol (ARP) to resolve IP address to MAC address.
arp
|
arp <ip-address> <mac-address>
no arp <ip-address> <mac-address>
Sets a static ARP entry.
The no form of the command deletes the static ARP.
|
Syntax Description
|
ip-address
|
IPv4 address.
|
mac-address
|
MAC address.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface management
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config interface mgmt0)# arp 20.20.20.20 aa:aa:aa:aa:aa:aa
|
Related Commands
|
show arp
|
Notes
clear arp-cache
|
clear arp-cache
Clears the dynamic entries from the ARP cache.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
switch (config) # clear arp-cache
|
Related Commands
|
show arp
|
Notes
show arp
|
show arp [static]
Displays ARP table.
|
Syntax Description
|
static
|
Displays all statically-configured ARP entries
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show arp
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
ip dhcp
|
ip dhcp {default-gateway yield-to-static | hostname <hostname>| primary-intf <ifname> | send-hostname}
no ip dhcp {default-gateway yield-to-static| hostname | | primary-intf | send-hostname}
Sets global DHCP configuration.
The no form of the command deletes the DHCP configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
yield-to-static
|
Does not allow you to install a default gateway from DHCP if there is already a statically configured one.
|
hostname
|
Specifies the hostname to be sent during DHCP client negotiation if send-hostname is enabled.
|
primary-intf <ifname>
|
Sets the interface from which a non-interface-specific configuration (resolver and routes) will be accepted via DHCP.
|
send-hostname
|
Enables the DHCP client to send a hostname during negotiation.
|
Default
|
no ip dhcp yield-to-static
no ip dhcp hostname
ip ip dhcp primary-intf mgmt0
no ip dhcp send-hostname
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config)# ip dhcp default-gateway yield-to-static
|
Related Commands
|
show ip dhcp
dhcp [renew]
|
Notes
|
DHCP is supported for IPv4 networks only.
show ip dhcp
|
show ip dhcp
Displays the DHCP configuration and status.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config)# show ip dhcp
|
Related Commands
|
ip dhcp
dhcp [renew]
|
Notes
ping
|
ping [-LRUbdfnqrvVaA] [-c count] [-i interval] [-w deadline] [-p pattern] [-s packetsize] [-t ttl] [-I interface or address] [-M mtu discovery hint] [-S sndbuf] [-T timestamp option ] [-Q tos ] [hop1 ...] destination
Sends ICMP echo requests to a specified host.
|
Syntax Description
|
Linux Ping options
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config)# ping 172.30.2.2
|
Related Commands
|
traceroutes
|
Notes
traceroute
|
traceroute [-46dFITUnrAV] [-f first_ttl] [-g gate,...] [-i device] [-m max_ttl] [-N squeries] [-p port] [-t tos] [-l flow_label] [-w waittime] [-q nqueries] [-s src_addr] [-z sendwait] host [packetlen]
Traces the route packets take to a destination.
|
Syntax Description
|
-4
|
Uses IPv4.
|
-d
|
Enables socket level debugging.
|
-F
|
Sets DF (do not fragment bit) on.
|
-I
|
Uses ICMP ECHO for tracerouting.
|
-T
|
Uses TCP SYN for tracerouting.
|
-U
|
Uses UDP datagram (default) for tracerouting.
|
-n
|
Does not resolve IP addresses to their domain names.
|
-r
|
Bypasses the normal routing and send directly to a host on an attached network.
|
-A
|
Performs AS path lookups in routing registries and print results directly after the corresponding addresses.
|
-V
|
Prints version info and exit.
|
-f
|
Starts from the first_ttl hop (instead from 1).
|
-g
|
Routes packets through the specified gateway (maximum 8 for IPv4 and 127 for IPv6).
|
-i
|
Specifies a network interface with which to operate.
|
-m
|
Sets the max number of hops (max TTL to be reached). Default is 30.
|
-N
|
Sets the number of probes to be tried simultaneously (default is 16).
|
-p
|
Uses destination port. It is an initial value for the UDP destination port (incremented by each probe, default is 33434), for the ICMP seq number (incremented as well, default from 1), and the constant destination port for TCP tries (default is 80).
|
-t
|
Sets the TOS (IPv4 type of service) or TC (IPv6 traffic class) value for outgoing packets.
|
-l
|
Uses specified flow_label for IPv6 packets.
|
-w
|
Sets the number of seconds to wait for response to a probe (default is 5.0). Non-integer (float point) values allowed too.
|
-s
|
Uses source src_addr for outgoing packets.
|
-q
|
Sets the number of probes per each hop. Default is 3.
|
-z
|
Sets minimal time interval between probes (default is 0). If the value is more than 10, then it specifies a number in milliseconds, else it is a number of seconds (float point values allowed too).
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config)# traceroute 192.168.10.70
traceroute to 192.168.10.70 (192.168.10.70), 30 hops max, 40 byte packets
|
Related Commands
|
ping
|
Notes
tcpdump
|
tcpdump [-aAdDeflLnNOpqRStuUvxX] [-c count] [-C file_size] [-E algo:secret] [-F file] [-i interface] [-M secret] [-r file] [-s snaplen] [-T type] [-w file] [-W filecount] [-y datalinktype] [-Z user] [-D list possible interfaces] [expression]
Invokes standard binary, passing command line parameters straight through. Runs in foreground, printing packets as they arrive, until the user hits Ctrl+C.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config)# tcpdump
|
Related Commands
|
Notes