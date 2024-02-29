MLNX-GW—Management Interfaces

This feature, also known as the DHCP Client Option 12, is enabled by default and assigns the gateway system a hostname via DHCP as long as network manager configures hostname to the management interfaces’ (i.e., mgmt0, mgmt1) MAC address. If a network manager configures the hostname manually through any of the user interfaces, the hostname is not retrieved from the DHCP server.

To enable fetching hostname from DHCP server, run the following:

Copy Copied! gateway (config interface mgmt0) # dhcp hostname

To disable fetching hostname from DHCP server, run the following:

Copy Copied! gateway (config interface mgmt0) # no dhcp hostname