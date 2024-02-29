NVIDIA MLNX-GW User Manual for NVIDIA Skyway Appliance v8.2.2200 LTS (2023 LTS U2)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software  NVIDIA MLNX-GW User Manual for NVIDIA Skyway Appliance v8.2.2200 LTS (2023 LTS U2)  Scheduled Jobs

Scheduled Jobs

The commands in this page may be used to manage and schedule the execution of jobs.

Commands

job

job <job ID>

no job <job ID>

Creates a job.

The no form of the command deletes the job.

Syntax Description

job ID

Any integer

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.0.0100

Example

 

gateway (config) # job 100
gateway (config job 100) #

Related Commands

show jobs

Notes

  • Job state is lost on reboot

  • If the command string includes a password, the configuration file will obscure the password and comment out the whole command


command

command <sequence #> | <command>

no command <sequence #>

Adds a CLI command to the job.

The no form of the command deletes the command from the job.

Syntax Description

sequence #

An integer that controls the order the command is executed relative to other commands in this job. The commands are executed in an ascending order.

command

A CLI command

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config job

History

8.0.0100

Example

 

gateway (config job 100) # command 10 “show images"

Related Commands

show jobs

Notes

  • The command must be defined with inverted commas (“”)

  • The command must be added as it was executed from the “config” mode. For example, in order to change the interface description you need to add the command: “interface <type> <number> description my-description”.

comment

comment <comment>

no comment

Adds a comment to the job.

The no form of the command deletes the comment.

Syntax Description

comment

A comment to be added to a specific job (string)

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config job

History

8.0.0100

Example

 

gateway (config job 100) # comment Job_for_example

Related Commands

show jobs

Notes


enable

enable

no enable

Enables the specified job.

The no form of the command disables the specified job.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config job

History

8.0.0100

Example

 

gateway (config job 100) # enable

Related Commands

show jobs

Notes

If a job is disabled, it will not be executed automatically according to its schedule; nor can it be executed manually.

execute

execute

Forces an immediate execution of the job.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config job

History

8.0.0100

Example

 

gateway (config job 100) # execute

Related Commands

show jobs

Notes

  • The job timer (if set) is not canceled and the job state is not changed: i.e. the time of the next automatic execution is not affected

  • The job will not be run if not currently enabled

fail-continue

fail-continue

no fail-continue

Continues the job execution regardless of any job failures.

The no form of the command returns fail-continue to its default.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

A job will halt execution as soon as any of its commands fails

Configuration Mode

config job

History

8.0.0100

Example

 

gateway (config job 100) # fail-continue

Related Commands

show jobs

Notes


name

name <job name>

no name

Configures a name for this job.

The no form of the command resets the name to its default.

Syntax Description

name

Specifies a name for the job (string)

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config job

History

8.0.0100

Example

 

gateway (config job 100) # name my-job

Related Commands

show jobs

Notes


schedule type

schedule type <recurrence type>

no schedule type

Sets the type of schedule the job will automatically execute on.

The no form of the command resets the schedule type to its default.

Syntax Description

recurrence type

The available schedule types are:

  • daily – the job is executed every day at a specified time

  • weekly – the job is executed on a weekly basis

  • monthly – the job is executed every month on a specified day of the month

  • once – the job is executed once at a single specified date and time

  • periodic – the job is executed on a specified fixed time interval, starting from a fixed point in time.

Default

once

Configuration Mode

config job

History

8.0.0100

Example

 

gateway (config job 100) # schedule type once

Related Commands

show jobs

Notes

A schedule type is essentially a structure for specifying one or more future dates and times for a job to execute.

schedule

schedule <recurrence type> <interval and date>

no schedule

Sets the type of schedule the job will automatically execute on.

The no form of the command resets the schedule type to its default.

Syntax Description

recurrence type

The available schedule types are:

  • daily – the job is executed every day at a specified time

  • weekly – the job is executed on a weekly basis

  • monthly – the job is executed every month on a specified day of the month

  • once – the job is executed once at a single specified date and time

  • periodic – the job is executed on a specified fixed time interval, starting from a fixed point in time.

interval and date

Interval and date, per recurrence type.

Default

once

Configuration Mode

config job

History

8.0.0100

Example

 

gateway (config job 100) # schedule monthly interval 10

Related Commands

show jobs

Notes

A schedule type is essentially a structure for specifying one or more future dates and times for a job to execute.

show jobs

show jobs [<job-id>]

Displays configuration and state (including results of last execution, if any exist) of existing jobs.

Syntax Description

job-id

A job ID whose information to display

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

8.0.0100

Example

 

gateway (config) # show jobs 10
Job 10:
   Status:              inactive
   Enabled:             yes
   Continue on failure: no
   Schedule Type:       once
   Time and date:       1970/01/01 00:00:00 +0000
   Last Exec Time:      Thu 2012/04/05 13:11:42 +0000
   Next Exec Time:      N/A
   Commands:
      Command 10: show terminal
   Last Output:
CLI current session settings:
   Terminal width:           158 columns
   Terminal length:          38 rows
   Terminal type:            xterm-256color
   X display setting:        (none)

Related Commands

Notes


© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 29, 2024
content here