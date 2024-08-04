APPENDIX—Skyway Multi-PKEY Configuration With Traffic Isolation

Example of OpenSM partitions.conf file:

Copy Copied! cat /etc/opensm/partitions.conf Default= 0x7fff , ipoib, defmember=full : ALL, ALL_SWITCHES=full,SELF=full; Test= 0x1 , ipoib, defmember=full : ALL, ALL_SWITCHES=full,SELF=full;

The “ALL” will configure all the HCA guids in the fabric, including the vGUIDs for both the default and non-default PKEYs.

The customer needs to isolate the traffic per host. Meaning all HCA GUIDs should not members of the non-default partitions.

Therefore, they added the actual needed HCA GUIDs to the non-default partition and included the 8 skyway GUIDs.

Example:

Copy Copied! Test= 0x1 , ipoib, defmember=full : ALL_SWITCHES=full,SELF=full; 0x….. 1 , 0x…… 2 , skyway guid1, skyway guid2, …., skyway guid8;

What is needed is all Skyway GUIDs including the vGUIDs.

Current way to get them: