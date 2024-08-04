On This Page
Appliance Event Notifications
The OS features a variety of supported events. Events are printed in the system log file and can, optionally, be sent to the system administrator via email, SNMP trap or directly prompted to the terminal.
To configure the OS to send you emails for all configured events and failures:
Set your mailhub to the IP address to be your mail client’s server – for example, Microsoft Outlook exchange server.
gateway (config) # email mailhub <IP address>
Add your email address for notifications.
gateway (config) # email notify recipient <email address>
Configure the system to send notifications for a specific event.
gateway (config) # email notify event <event name>
Show the list of events for which an email is sent.
gateway (config) # show email events Failure events
forwhich emails will be sent: expected-shutdown: Expected system shutdown process-crash: A process in the system has crashed unexpected-shutdown: Unexpected system shutdown Informational events
forwhich emails will be sent: cpu-util-high: CPU utilization has risen too high cpu-util-ok: CPU utilization has fallen back to normal levels disk-io-high: Disk I/O per second has risen too high disk-io-ok: Disk I/O per second has fallen back to acceptable levels disk-space-low: Filesystem free space has fallen too low disk-space-ok: Filesystem free space is back in the normal range liveness-failure: A process in the system was detected as hung memusage-high: Memory usage has risen too high memusage-ok: Memory usage has fallen back to acceptable levels netusage-high: Network utilization has risen too high netusage-ok: Network utilization has fallen back to acceptable levels paging-high: Paging activity has risen too high paging-ok: Paging activity has fallen back to normal levels process-exit: A process in the system unexpectedly exited user-login: A user has logged into the system user-logout: A user has logged out of the system All events
forwhich autosupport emails will be sent: liveness-failure: A process in the system was detected as hung process-crash: A process in the system has crashed
Have the system send you a test email.
gateway (config) # email send-test The last command should generate the following email: -----Original Message----- From: Admin User [mailto:
do-not-reply
@gateway.] Sent: Friday, May
01,
2020
11:
17AM To: <name> Subject: System event on gateway: Test email
forevent notification ==== System information: Hostname: gateway Version: <version>
2020-
05-
01
14:
56:
31... Date:
2020/
05/
01
08:
17:
29Uptime: 17h 8m
28.060s This is a test email. ==== Done.
email autosupport enable
|
email autosupport enable
no email autosupport enable
Sends automatic support notifications via email.
The no form of the command stops sending automatic support notifications via email.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # email autosupport enable
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
email autosupport event
|
email autosupport event <event>
no email autosupport event
Specifies for which events to send auto-support notification emails.
The no form of the command resets auto-support email security mode to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
event
|
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # email autosupport event process-crash
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
email autosupport ssl mode
|
email autosupport ssl mode {none | tls | tls-none}
no email autosupport ssl mode
Configures type of security to use for auto-support email.
The no form of the command resets auto-support email security mode to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
none
|
Does not use TLS to secure auto-support email.
|
tls
|
Uses TLS over the default server port to secure auto-support email and does not send an email if TLS fails.
|
tls-none
|
Attempts TLS over the default server port to secure auto-support email, and falls back on plaintext if this fails.
|
Default
|
tls-none
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # email autosupport ssl mode tls
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
email autosupport ssl cert-verify
|
email autosupport ssl cert-verify
no email autosupport ssl cert-verify
Verifies server certificates.
The no form of the command does not verify server certificates.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # email autosupport ssl cert-verify
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
email autosupport ssl ca-list
|
email autosupport ssl ca-list {<ca-list-name> | default_ca_list | none}
no email autosupport ssl ca-list
Configures supplemental CA certificates for verification of server certificates.
The no form of the command removes supplemental CA certificate list.
|
Syntax Description
|
default_ca_list
|
Default supplemental CA certificate list
|
none
|
No supplemental list (uses built-in list only)
|
Default
|
default_ca_list
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # email autosupport ssl ca-list default_ca_list
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
email dead-letter
|
email dead-letter {cleanup max-age <duration> | enable}
no email dead-letter
Configures settings for saving undeliverable emails.
The no form of the command disables sending of emails to vendor auto-support upon certain failures.
|
Syntax Description
|
duration
|
Example: “5d4h3m2s” for 5 days, 4 hours, 3 minutes, 2 seconds
|
enable
|
Saves dead-letter files for undeliverable emails
|
Default
|
Save dead letter is enabled
The default duration is 14 days
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # email dead-letter enable
|
Related Commands
|
show email
|
Notes
email domain
|
email domain <hostname-or-ip-address>
no email domain
Sets the domain name from which the emails appear to come (provided that the return address is not already fully-qualified). This is used in conjunction with the system hostname to form the full name of the host from which the email appears to come.
The no form of the command clears email domain override.
|
Syntax Description
|
hostname-or-ip-address
|
Hostname or IP address of email domain
|
Default
|
No email domain
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # email domain my_domain
|
Related Commands
|
show emails
|
Notes
email mailhub
|
email mailhub <hostname-or-ip-address>
no email mailhub
Sets the mail relay to be used to send notification emails.
The no form of the command clears the mail relay to be used to send notification emails.
|
Syntax Description
|
hostname-or-ip-address
|
Hostname or IP address
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # email mailhub 10.0.8.11
|
Related Commands
|
show email [events]
|
Notes
email autosupport mailhub
|
email autosupport mailhub <hostname-or-ip-address>
no email autosupport mailhub
Sets the mail relay to be used for sending autosupport notification emails.
The no form of the command clears the mail relay to be used for sending autosupport notification emails.
|
Syntax Description
|
<hostname-or-ip-address>
|
The mail hub hostname or IP address
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # email autosupport mailhub 10.10.10.1
|
Related Commands
|
show email
|
Notes
email autosupport recipient
|
email autosupport recipient <email-addr>
no email autosupport recipient
Sets the recipient for autosupport emails.
The no form of the command clears the configured autosupport recipient.
|
Syntax Description
|
email-addr
|
The autosupport recipient email address
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # email autosupport recipient user@example.com
|
Related Commands
|
show email
|
Notes
email mailhub-port
|
email mailhub-port <port number>
no email mailhub-port
Sets the mail relay port to be used to send notification emails.
The no form of the command resets the port to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
port number
|
Port number. Default: 25
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # email mailhub-port 125
|
Related Commands
|
show email
|
Notes
email notify event
|
email notify event <event>
no email notify event <event>
Enables sending email notifications for the specified event type.
The no form of the command disables sending email notifications for the specified event type.
|
Syntax Description
|
event
|
Available event names:
|
Default
|
No events are enabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # email notify event process-crash
|
Related Commands
|
email autosupport event
show email
show email events
|
Notes
|
This does not affect auto-support emails. Auto-support can be disabled overall, but if it is enabled, all auto-support events are sent as emails.
email notify recipient
|
email notify recipient <email-addr> [class {info | failure} | detail]
no email notify recipient <email-addr> [class {info | failure} | detail]
Adds an email address from the list of addresses to which to send email notifications of events.
The no form of the command removes an email address from the list of addresses to which to send email notifications of events.
|
Syntax Description
|
email-addr
|
Email address of intended recipient
|
class
|
Specifies which types of events are sent to this recipient
|
info
|
Sends informational events to this recipient
|
failure
|
Sends failure events to this recipient
|
detail
|
Sends detailed event emails to this recipient
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # email notify recipient user2@autosupport.mydomain.com
|
Related Commands
|
show email
|
Notes
email return-addr
|
email return-addr <username>
no email domain
Sets the username or fully-qualified return address from which email notifications are sent.
The no form of the command resets this attribute to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
username
|
Username
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # email return-addr user1
|
Related Commands
|
show email
|
Notes
email return-host
|
email return-host
no email return-host
Includes the hostname in the return address for emails.
The no form of the command does not include the hostname in the return address for emails.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
No return host
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # no email return-host
|
Related Commands
|
show email
|
Notes
|
This only takes effect if the return address does not contain an “@” character
email send-test
|
email send-test
Sends test-email to all configured event and failure recipients.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
No return host
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # email send-test
|
Related Commands
|
show email [events]
|
Notes
email ssl mode
|
email ssl mode {none | tls | tls-none}
no email ssl mode
Sets the security mode(s) to try for sending email.
The no form of the command resets the email SSL mode to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
none
|
No security mode, operates in plaintext
|
tls
|
Attempts to use TLS on the regular mailhub port, with STARTTLS. If this fails, it gives up.
|
tls-none
|
Attempts to use TLS on the regular mailhub port, with STARTTLS. If this fails, it falls back on plaintext.
|
Default
|
default-cert
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # email ssl mode tls-none
|
Related Commands
|
show email
|
Notes
email ssl cert-verify
|
email ssl cert-verify
no email ssl cert-verify
Enables verification of SSL/TLS server certificates for email.
The no form of the command disables verification of SSL/TLS server certificates for email.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # email ssl cert-verify
|
Related Commands
|
show email
|
Notes
|
This command has no impact unless TLS is used.
email ssl ca-list
|
email ssl ca-list {<ca-list-name> | default-ca-list | none}
no email ssl ca-list
Specifies the list of supplemental certificates of authority (CA) from the certificate configuration database that is to be used for verification of server certificates when sending email using TLS, if any.
The no form of the command uses no list of supplemental certificates.
|
Syntax Description
|
ca-list-name
|
Specifies CA list name
|
default-ca-list
|
Uses default supplemental CA certificate list
|
none
|
Uses no list of supplemental certificates
|
Default
|
default-ca-list
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # email ssl ca-list none
|
Related Commands
|
show email
|
Notes
|
This command has no impact unless TLS is used, and certificate verification is enabled.
show email
|
show email
Displays email configuration or events for which email should be sent upon.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # show email
Mail hub: 10.0.8.70
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show email events
|
show email events
Displays list of events for which notification emails are sent.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # show email events
Failure events for which emails will be sent:
|
Related Commands
|
Notes