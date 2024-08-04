Important Pre-OS Upgrade Notes
Please consider the following items prior to upgrading the operating system:
The system becomes unavailable while OS upgrade is in progress
The upgrade procedure burns the software image as well as the ConnectX-6 firmware and driver shou ld there be a need
Before upgrading the software image on your system, make sure to close all CLI sessions besides the one used to run the upgrade process
The End-User License Agreement (EULA) must read and accepted after image upgrade in case the EULA is modified. The EULA link is only available upon first login to CLI