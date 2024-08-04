MLNX-GW—Document Revision History
Version 8.2.2300, June 2024
No changes were made to this version of the user manual. The software version was updated with software improvements. For further information, see the release notes (NVIDIA MLNX-GW Release Notes for NVIDIA Skyway).
Version 8.2.2200, February 2024
Updated:
The section "IP Table Filtering Default Rules"
Version 8.2.2016, November 2023
No changes were made to this version of the user manual. The software version was updated with software improvements. For further information, see the release notes (NVIDIA MLNX-GW Release Notes for NVIDIA Skyway).
Version 8.2.2002, November 2023
No changes were made to this version of the user manual. The software version was updated with software improvements. For further information, see the release notes (NVIDIA MLNX-GW Release Notes for NVIDIA Skyway).
Version 8.2.1000, July 2023
Updated
The section "Cryptographic (X.509, IPSec) and Encryption"
Version 8.1.6002, April 2023
Added:
A note to the command ldap ssl
Version 8.1.5002, January 2023
Added
The section "Statistic and Alarms"
Version 8.1.4000, October 2022
Added:
The section "VF Hashing"
The command "gw vf-hash-policy"
The command "show gw vf-hash-policy"
The section "Control Plane Policing (CoPP)"
Version 8.1.3000, July 2022
Added:
The command "interface ib port-channel pkey"
The command "interface ib port-channel pkey shutdown"
The command "interface ib port-channel pkey description"
The command "interface ib port-channel pkey mtu"
The command "interface ib port-channel pkey ip address"
The command "interface ib port-channel pkey virtual ip address"
The command "show interfaces ib port-channel pkey"
The command "show interfaces ib port-channel pkey brief"
The command "show gw ha pkeys"
The command "show interfaces ib port-channel counters aggregate"
Added note in the command "show interfaces ib"
Added note in the command "show interfaces ib port-channel"
Added note in the command "interface ib port-channel shutdown"
Version 8.1.2000, March 2022
Added:
Example of "Skyway Connectivity to the Ethernet Using L2 Ethernet Switches" in the "Getting Started" section
Version 8.1.1102
Added:
The subsection "Multiple IP Subnets"
Removed:
The option "no-reboot" from the command "configuration switch-to"
Version 8.1.1002
Added:
The command "password"
The command "show password hardening"
Updated:
The options of the command "slogin" in the "MLNX-GW—UI Commands List" section