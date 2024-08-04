NVIDIA MLNX-GW User Manual for NVIDIA Skyway Appliance v8.2.2302 LTS (2023 LTS U3)
MLNX-GW—Document Revision History

Version 8.2.2300, June 2024

No changes were made to this version of the user manual. The software version was updated with software improvements. For further information, see the release notes (NVIDIA MLNX-GW Release Notes for NVIDIA Skyway).

Version 8.2.2200, February 2024

Updated:

Version 8.2.2016, November 2023

No changes were made to this version of the user manual. The software version was updated with software improvements. For further information, see the release notes (NVIDIA MLNX-GW Release Notes for NVIDIA Skyway).

Version 8.2.2002, November 2023

No changes were made to this version of the user manual. The software version was updated with software improvements. For further information, see the release notes (NVIDIA MLNX-GW Release Notes for NVIDIA Skyway).

Version 8.2.1000, July 2023

Updated

Version 8.1.6002, April 2023

Added:

Version 8.1.5002, January 2023

Added

Version 8.1.4000, October 2022

Added:

Version 8.1.3000, July 2022

Added:

Version 8.1.2000, March 2022

Added:

  • Example of "Skyway Connectivity to the Ethernet Using L2 Ethernet Switches" in the "Getting Started" section

Version 8.1.1102

Added:

Removed:

Version 8.1.1002

Added:

Updated:
