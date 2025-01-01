Configuring Partition Keys (PKEYs)

Note

The configuration mentioned above is an example of when traffic from each HCA can tun on any PKEY. In case it is needed to isolate the traffic per host, all HCA GUIDs should not be members of the non-default partitions.

In case such a configuration is requried only for a subset of PKEYs in a cluster, the exact GUIDs (and VGIDs) need to be specified in the same configuration.

See the following apprendix, for an example.