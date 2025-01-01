MLNX-GW—Document Revision History

Version 8.2.2400, December 2024

No changes were made to this version of the user manual. The software version was updated with software improvements. For further information, see the release notes (NVIDIA MLNX-GW Release Notes for NVIDIA Skyway).

Version 8.2.2300, June 2024

No changes were made to this version of the user manual. The software version was updated with software improvements. For further information, see the release notes (NVIDIA MLNX-GW Release Notes for NVIDIA Skyway).

Version 8.2.2200, February 2024

Updated:

The section "IP Table Filtering Default Rules"

Version 8.2.2016, November 2023

No changes were made to this version of the user manual. The software version was updated with software improvements. For further information, see the release notes (NVIDIA MLNX-GW Release Notes for NVIDIA Skyway).

Version 8.2.2002, November 2023

No changes were made to this version of the user manual. The software version was updated with software improvements. For further information, see the release notes (NVIDIA MLNX-GW Release Notes for NVIDIA Skyway).

Version 8.2.1000, July 2023

Updated

Version 8.1.6002, April 2023

Added:

A note to the command ldap ssl

Version 8.1.5002, January 2023

Added

The section "Statistic and Alarms"

Version 8.1.4000, October 2022

Added:

Version 8.1.3000, July 2022

Added:

Version 8.1.2000, March 2022

Added:

Example of "Skyway Connectivity to the Ethernet Using L2 Ethernet Switches" in the "Getting Started" section

Version 8.1.1102

Added:

The subsection "Multiple IP Subnets"

Removed:

The option "no-reboot" from the command "configuration switch-to"

Version 8.1.1002

Added:

The command "password"

The command "show password hardening"

Updated: