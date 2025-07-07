NVIDIA MLNX-GW User Manual for NVIDIA Skyway Appliance v8.2.2500 LTS

Info This is a long-term support (LTS) release. LTS is the practice of maintaining a software product for an extended period of time (up to three years) to help increase product stability. LTS releases include bug fixes and security patches.

Welcome to NVIDIA MLNX-GW Documentation

NVIDIA® SKYWAY™ operating system, MLNX-GW, enables the management and configuration of NVIDIA's InfiniBand-to-Ethernet gateway system. It controls the CONNECTX® adapters, as well as the high availability and load balancing between cards and between gateway appliances.

MLNX-GW provides a full suite of management options, including incorporating with a familiar industry-standard CLI which enables administrators to easily configure and manage the system.

This manual provides information about the scope, organization, and command line interface of MLNX-GW as well as configuration examples.

Skyway GA100 is an appliance-based InfiniBand-to-Ethernet gateway, enabling Ethernet storage or other Ethernet-based communications to access the InfiniBand datacenter, and vice versa. The solution, leveraging ConnectX’s hardware-based forwarding of IP packets and standard IP-routing protocols, supports 200Gb/s HDR connectivity today, and is future-ready to support higher speeds.

Skyway contains 8 ConnectX VPI dual-port adapter cards which enable the hardware-based forwarding of IP packets between InfiniBand to Ethernet systems.

A single Skyway module supports a maximum bandwidth of 1.6Tb/s, utilizing 16 ports with each reaching 100Gb/s traffic. Connectivity-wise, the InfiniBand ports can be connected to the InfiniBand network via HDR/HDR100 or EDR; and the Ethernet ports using 200Gb/s, 100Gb/s Ethernet.

