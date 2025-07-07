APPENDIX—Skyway Multi-PKEY Configuration With Traffic Isolation

This apprendix describes a way to configure the InfiniBand cluster connected to Skyway to support traffic isolation per HCA/host.

The “ALL” option will configure all the HCA GUIDs in the fabric, including the vGUIDs for both the default and non-default PKEYs.

Example of OpenSM partitions.conf file

Copy Copied! cat /etc/opensm/partitions.conf Default= 0x7fff , ipoib, defmember=full : ALL, ALL_SWITCHES=full,SELF=full; Test= 0x1 , ipoib, defmember=full : ALL, ALL_SWITCHES=full,SELF=full;

The traffic per host needs to be isolated (i.e., all HCA GUIDs should not be members of the non-default partitions). Therefore, the actual required HCA GUIDs need to be added to the non-default partition and included the 8 Skyway GUIDs.

Example:

Copy Copied! Test= 0x1 , ipoib, defmember=full : ALL_SWITCHES=full,SELF=full; 0x….. 1 , 0x…… 2 , skyway guid1, skyway guid2, …., skyway guid8;

All Skyway GUIDs including the vGUIDs are needed: