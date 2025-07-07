Configuring Partition Keys (PKEYs)
Configure partition keys on the Skyway appliance.
#### pkey_id = [
1, 7ffe] (hex)
Configuring partition keys on the subnet manager.
ib
switch(config) # ib partition <partition name> pkey 0x<pkey_id> ib
switch(config) # ib partition <partition name> ipoib ib
switch(config) # ib partition <partition name> member ALL type full
Example:
ib
switch(config) # ib partition pkey_0x1 pkey
0x1ib
switch(config) # ib partition pkey_0x1 ipoib ib
switch(config) # ib partition pkey_0x1 member ALL type full
Configure PKEY on the InfiniBand host.
#### pkey_full = pkey_id (hex) +
8000(hex) echo
"0x<pkey_full>"> /sys/
class/net/ib<interface_number>/create_child ifconfig ib<interface_number>.< pkey_full> up ifconfig ib<interface_number>.< pkey_full> <Ib host pkey port ip> netmask <netmask> ip route add <eth subnet> via <Gw pkey port virtual ip> ip route add <gw eth subnet> via <Gw pkey port virtual ip>
Example:
echo
"0x8001"> /sys/
class/net/ib1/create_child ifconfig ib1.
8001up ifconfig ib1.
8001
111.222.
62.11netmask
255.255.
255.0ip route add
2.2.
2.0/
24via
111.222.
62.1ip route add
192.168.
1.0/
24via
111.222.
62.1Note
Note that this example shows how to configure PKEY that has an ID of 0x1 (0x8001 in hex === 8000+pkeyID). When configuring other PKEYs on the InfiniBand host, make sure to add 8000 to the PKEY ID.
Configure the Skyway appliance.
gateway (config) #
interfaceib port-channel
1pkey 0x<pkey_id> gateway (config
interfaceib port-channel
1pkey 0x<pkey_id>) # exit gateway (config) #
interfaceib port-channel
1pkey 0x<pkey_id> ip address <Gw pkey port ip> <netmask> gateway (config) #
interfaceib port-channel
1pkey 0x<pkey_id> virtual ip address <Gw pkey port virtual ip> <netmask> gateway (config) # configuration write
Example:
gateway (config) #
interfaceib port-channel
1pkey
0x1gateway (config
interfaceib port-channel
1pkey
0x1) # exit gateway (config) #
interfaceib port-channel
1pkey
0x1ip address
111.222.
62.2
255.255.
255.0gateway (config) #
interfaceib port-channel
1pkey
0x1virtual ip address
111.222.
62.1
255.255.
255.0gateway (config) # configuration write
Add routes on the Ethernet host.
ip route add <pkey subnet>/<netmask> via <eth router port ip>
Example:
ip route add
111.222.
62.0/
24via <eth router port ip>
Add routes on the Ethernet router.
ip route <pkey subnet>/<netmask> <gw eth pc ip>
Example:
ip route
111.222.
62.0/
24<gw eth pc>
The configuration mentioned above is an example of when traffic from each HCA can tun on any PKEY. In case it is needed to isolate the traffic per host, all HCA GUIDs should not be members of the non-default partitions.
In case such a configuration is requried only for a subset of PKEYs in a cluster, the exact GUIDs (and VGIDs) need to be specified in the same configuration.
See the following apprendix, for an example.