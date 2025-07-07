What can I help you with?
NVIDIA MLNX-GW User Manual for NVIDIA Skyway Appliance v8.2.2500 LTS
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software  NVIDIA MLNX-GW User Manual for NVIDIA Skyway Appliance v8.2.2500 LTS  MLNX-GW—Management Interfaces

On This Page

MLNX-GW—Management Interfaces

Management interfaces are used in order to provide acc ess to gateway managem ent user interfaces (e.g., CLI). Skyway supports out-of-band (OOB) dedicated interfaces (e.g., mgmt0, mgmt1) and in-band dedicated interfaces. In addition, Skyway features a serial port that provides access to the CLI only.

Configuring Management Interfaces with Static IP Addresses

To gateway to static assignments and the gateway system was set during initialization to obtain dynamic IP addresses through DHCP, perform the following steps:

  1. Enter Config configuration mode.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    gateway > enable
gateway # configure terminal

  2. Disable setting IP addresses using the DHCP.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    gateway (config) # no interface <ifname> dhcp

  3. Define interfaces statically.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    gateway (config) # interface <ifname> ip address <IP address> <netmask>

Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP)

DHCP is used for automatic retrieval of management IP addresses.

For all other systems (and software versions), DHCP is disabled by default.

Note

When connecting through SSH, running the wizard, and turning off DHCP, the connection will be immediately terminated as the management interface loses its IP address.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
localhost># ssh admin@<ip-address>
NVIDIA Gateway Management
Password:
NVIDIA Gateway
NVIDIA configuration wizard
Do you want to use the wizard for initial configuration? yes
Step 1: Hostname? [my-gateway]
Step 2: Use DHCP on mgmt0 interface? [yes] no
<localhost>#

In this case, the serial connection should be used.

Default Gateway (for Management Traffic)

To configure manually the default gateway, use the “ip route” command, with “0.0.0.0” as the prefix and mask. The next-hop address must be within the range of one of the IP interfaces on the system.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
gateway (config)# ip route 0.0.0.0 0.0.0.0 10.10.0.2
gateway (config)# show ip route
Destination       Mask              Gateway         Interface     Source       Distance/Metric
default           0.0.0.0           10.10.0.2       mgmt0         static       0/0
10.10.0.0         255.255.254.0     0.0.0.0         mgmt0         direct       0/0

Configuring Hostname via DHCP (DHCP Client Option 12)

This feature, also known as the DHCP Client Option 12, is enabled by default and assigns the gateway system a hostname via DHCP as long as network manager configures hostname to the management interfaces’ (i.e., mgmt0, mgmt1) MAC address. If a network manager configures the hostname manually through any of the user interfaces, the hostname is not retrieved from the DHCP server.

To enable fetching hostname from DHCP server, run the following:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
gateway (config interface mgmt0) # dhcp hostname

To disable fetching hostname from DHCP server, run the following:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
gateway (config interface mgmt0) # no dhcp hostname

Note

Getting the hostname through DHCP is enabled by default and will change the gateway hostname if the hostname is not set by the user. Therefore, if a gateway is pa rt of an HA cluster, make sure the HA master has the same HA node names as the DHCP server.
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 7, 2025.
content here