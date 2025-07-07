On This Page
MLNX-GW Routing Overview
The following pages provide information on configuring IP routing (L3) protocols and features.
show interfaces ethernet
show interfaces ethernet [<interface>]
Displays information on Ethernet interfaces.
If the interface is not specified, then the command prints all the Ethernet interfaces.
Syntax Description
Interface
Device/port (e.g., 1/2).
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
8.0.0100
8.0.1610
Added notes
8.0.3000
Updated example to reflect port channel field
Example
gateway (config) # show interfaces ethernet 1/2
Eth1/2:
Admin state : Enabled
Rx:
Tx:
Related Commands
show interfaces ib
show interfaces ethernet port-channel
Notes
show interfaces ethernet port-channel
show interfaces ethernet port-channel [<port-channel>]
Displays information on Ethernet port-channel interfaces.If the port-channel number is not specified, then the command prints all the Ethernet port-channels.
Syntax Description
Port-channel
LAG number whose properties to display (e.g., 1).
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
8.0.0100
Example
gateway (config) # show interfaces ethernet port-channel 1
Admin state : Enabled
Rx:
Tx:
Related Commands
show interfaces ethernet
show interfaces ib port-channel
Notes
interface ethernet shutdown
interface ethernet <interface> shutdown
no interface ethernet <interface> shutdown
Disables/Enables Ethernet physical interface.
Syntax Description
Interface
Device/port (e.g., 1/2).
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
8.0.0100
Example
gateway (config) # interface ethernet 1/2 shutdown
Related Commands
show interfaces ethernet
interface ethernet port-channel shutdown
Notes
For version 8.0.0100, the only valid interface is “1/2”
interface ethernet port-channel shutdown
interface ethernet port-channel <port-channel> shutdown
no interface ethernet port-channel <port-channel> shutdown
Disables/Enables Ethernet port-channel interface.
Syntax Description
Port-channel
LAG number whose properties to display (e.g., : 1).
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
8.0.0100
Example
gateway (config) # interface ethernet port-channel 1 shutdown
Related Commands
show interfaces ethernet port-channel
interface ethernet shutdown
Notes
interface ethernet port-channel
interface ethernet port-channel <port-channel> description <description>
no interface ethernet port-channel <description> description
Adds a description for an interface.
The no form of the command removed a description for an interface.
Syntax Description
Port-channel
LAG number whose properties to display (e.g., : 1).
Description
A free-form string that has no semantics other than being displayed when the interface records are listed
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
8.0.0100
Example
gateway (config) # interface ethernet port-channel 1 description
Related Commands
show interfaces ethernet port-channel
Notes
For versions 8.0.01xx and 8.0.16xx, the only valid port-channel number is 1
interface ethernet port-channel mtu
interface ethernet port-channel <port-channel> mtu <mtu>
no interface ethernet port-channel <port-channel> mtu
Configures the Maximum Transmission Unit (MTU) frame size for the interface.
The no form of the command resets the MTU to its default value.
Syntax Description
Port-channel
LAG number whose properties to display (e.g., : 1).
Frame-size
The range of the entry is: 1500-9216
Default
1500
Configuration Mode
config
History
8.0.0100
8.0.1600
Added note
Example
gateway (config) # interface ethernet port-channel 1 mtu 1600
Related Commands
show interfaces ethernet port-channel
Notes
interface ethernet port-channel ip address
interface ethernet port-channel <port-channel> ip address <ip-address> <mask>
no interface ethernet port-channel <port-channel> ip address [<ip-address>]
Enters user-defined IPv4 address for the interface.
The no form of the command removes the specified IPv4 address. If no address is specified, then all IPv4 addresses of this interface are removed.
Syntax Description
Port-channel
LAG number whose properties to display (e.g., : 1).
Ip-address
IPv4 address
mask
There are two possible ways to the mask:
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
8.0.0100
8.0.1600
Added note
Example
gateway (config) # interface ethernet port-channel 1 ip address 1.1.1.1/24
Related Commands
show interfaces ethernet port-channel
Notes
show interfaces ib
show interfaces ib [<interface>]
Displays information on Infiniband interfaces.
If the interface is not specified, then the command prints all the Infiniband interfaces.
Syntax Description
Interface
Device/port (e.g., : 1/1).
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
8.0.0100
8.0.1610
Added note
8.0.2300
Added note
8.1.3000
Added note
Example
gateway (config) # show interfaces ib 1/1
IB1/1 state:
Logical port state : Active
RX bytes : 7200
TX bytes : 7200
Related Commands
show interfaces ethernet
show interfaces ib port-channel
Notes
show interfaces ib port-channel
show interfaces ib port-channel [<port-channel>]
Displays information on Infiniband port-channel interfaces.
If the port-channel number is not specified, then the command prints all the Infiniband port-channels.
Syntax Description
Port-channel
Subnet number whose properties are to be displayed (e.g., : 1).
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
8.0.0100
8.0.1610
Added PKEY option
8.0.2300
Removed PKEY option
8.1.3000
Added note and updated example
Example
gateway (config) # show interfaces ib port-channel 1
Rx:
Tx:
Rx:
Tx:
Related Commands
show interfaces ib
show interfaces ethernet port-channel
interface ib port-channel ip address
interface ib port-channel virtual ip address
show interfaces ib port-channel counters aggregate
Notes
show interfaces ib port-channel counters aggregate
show interfaces ib port-channel * counters aggregate
Aggregated counters of all IB interfaces in the system
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
8.1.3000
Examples
Related Commands
show interfaces ib port-channel
Notes
interface ib shutdown
interface ib <interface> shutdown
no interface ib <interface> shutdown
Disables/Enables Infiniband physical interface.
Syntax Description
Interface
Device/port (e.g., : 1/1).
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
8.0.0100
Example
gateway (config) # interface ib 1/1 shutdown
Related Commands
show interfaces ib
interface ib port-channel shutdown
Notes
For version 8.0.0100, the only valid interface is “1/1”
interface ib port-channel shutdown
interface ib port-channel <port-channel> shutdown
no interface ib port-channel <port-channel> shutdown
Disables InfiniBand port-channel interface.
The no form enables InfiniBand port-channel interface.
Syntax Description
port-channel
Subnet number (e.g., 1).
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
8.0.0100
8.0.1610
Added PKEY option
8.0.2300
Removed PKEY option
8.1.3000
Added note
Example
gateway (config) # interface ib port-channel 1 shutdown
Related Commands
show interfaces ib port-channel
interface ib shutdown
Notes
interface ib port-channel description
interface ib port-channel <port-channel> description <description>
no interface ib port-channel <port-channel> description
Adds a description for an interface.
The no form of the command removes a description for an interface.
Syntax Description
port-channel
Subnet number whose properties to display (e.g., 1).
Description
A free-form string that has no semantics other than being displayed when the interface records are listed
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
8.0.0100
8.0.1610
Added PKEY option
8.0.2300
Removed PKEY option
Example
gateway (config) # interface ib port-channel 1 description
Related Commands
show interfaces ib port-channel
Notes
interface ib port-channel mtu
interface ib port-channel <port-channel> mtu <mtu>
no interface ib port-channel <port-channel> mtu
Configures the Maximum Transmission Unit (MTU) frame size for the interface.
The no form of the command resets the MTU to its default value.
Syntax Description
port-channel
Subnet number whose properties to display (e.g., 1).
mtu
Frame-size.
Possible values for MTU:
Default
2044
Configuration Mode
config
History
8.0.0100
8.0.1600
Added note
8.0.1610
Added PKEY option
8.0.2300
Removed PKEY option
Example
gateway (config) # interface ib port-channel 1 mtu 4092
Related Commands
show interfaces ib port-channel
Notes
interface ib port-channel ip address
interface ib port-channel <port-channel> ip address <ip-address> <mask>
no interface ib port-channel <port-channel> ip address [<ip-address>]
Enters user-defined IPv4 address for the interface.
The no form of the command removes the specified IPv4 address. If no address is specified, then all IPv4 addresses of this interface are removed.
Syntax Description
port-channel
Subnet number whose properties to display (e.g., 1).
ip-address
IPv4 address.
mask
There are two possible ways to the mask:
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
8.0.0100
8.0.1610
Added PKEY option
8.0.2300
Removed PKEY option
Example
gateway (config) # interface ib port-channel 1 ip address 1.1.1.1/24
Related Commands
show interfaces ib port-channel
Notes
For versions 8.0.01xx and 8.0.16xx, the only valid port-channel number is 1
interface ib port-channel virtual ip address
interface ib port-channel <port-channel> virtual ip address <ip/mask>
no interface ib port-channel <port-channel> virtual ip address <ip/mask>
Sets virtual IP address and mask over IB port-channel interface.
The no form of the command unsets virtual IP address and mask over IB port-channel interface.
Syntax Description
ip/mask
IPv4 address and mask values
port-channel
Subnet number whose properties to display (e.g., 1)
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
8.0.2300
Example
gateway (config) # interface ib port-channel 1 virtual ip address 4.4.4.4/24
Related Commands
interface ib port-channel ip address
show interfaces ib port-channel
Notes
This command is related to regular IP configuration over the IB port-channel interface. To get the virtual IP set up to handle traffic, a few requirements should be met:
In case one of the definitions is not true, configuration will be accepted but not actually installed in Linux and a relevant message will appear in the CLI show command.
interface ib port-channel pkey
interface ib port-channel <port-channel> pkey *
no interface ib port-channel <port-channel> pkey *
Adds new PKEY to infiniBand port-channel.
The no form of the command deletes the PKEY.
Syntax Description
port-channel
Subnet number whose properties to display (e.g., 1)
pkey
PKEY number should be in HEX
Range: 0x1, 0x7fff
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
8.1.3000
Example
gateway (config) # interface ib port-channel 1 pkey 0x1
Related Commands
interface ib port-channel pkey shutdown
interface ib port-channel pkey description
interface ib port-channel pkey mtu
interface ib port-channel pkey ip address
interface ib port-channel pkey virtual ip address
show interfaces ib port-channel pkey
show interfaces ib port-channel pkey brief
show gw ha pkeys
Notes
interface ib port-channel pkey shutdown
interface ib port-channel <port-channel> pkey <pkey> shutdown
no interface ib port-channel <port-channel> pkey <pkey> shutdown
Disables PKEY on InfiniBand port-channel.
The no form of the command enables the PKEY.
Syntax Description
port-channel
Subnet number whose properties to display (e.g., 1)
pkey
PKEY number should be in HEX
Range: 0x1 to 0x7fff
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
8.1.3000
Example
gateway (config) # interface ib port-channel 1 pkey 0x1 shutdown
Related Commands
interface ib port-channel pkey
interface ib port-channel pkey description
interface ib port-channel pkey mtu
interface ib port-channel pkey ip address
interface ib port-channel pkey virtual ip address
show interfaces ib port-channel pkey
show interfaces ib port-channel pkey brief
show gw ha pkeys
Notes
This command cannot be performed on non-existant PKEY.
interface ib port-channel pkey description
interface ib port-channel <port-channel> pkey <pkey> description <description>
no interface ib port-channel <port-channel> pkey <pkey> description
Adds a description for the PKEY interface.
The no form of the command removes the description.
Syntax Description
port-channel
Subnet number whose properties to display (e.g., 1)
pkey
PKEY number should be in HEX
Range: 0x1 to 0x7fff
description
A free-form string that has no semantics other than being displayed when the interface records are listed
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
8.1.3000
Example
gateway (config) # interface ib port-channel 1 pkey 0x1 description TEST
Related Commands
interface ib port-channel pkey
interface ib port-channel pkey shutdown
interface ib port-channel pkey mtu
interface ib port-channel pkey ip address
interface ib port-channel pkey virtual ip address
show interfaces ib port-channel pkey
show interfaces ib port-channel pkey brief
show gw ha pkeys
Notes
This command cannot be performed on non-existant PKEY.
interface ib port-channel pkey mtu
interface ib port-channel <port-channel> pkey <pkey> mtu <mtu>
no interface ib port-channel <port-channel> pkey <pkey> mtu
Configures the Maximum Transmission Unit (MTU) frame size for the PKEY interface.
The no form of the command resets the MTU to its default value.
Syntax Description
port-channel
Subnet number whose properties to display (e.g., 1)
pkey
PKEY number should be in HEX
Range: 0x1 to 0x7fff
mtu
<The frame-size (72-4092)>
Default
1500
Configuration Mode
config
History
8.1.3000
Example
gateway (config) # interface ib port-channel 1 pkey 0x1 mtu 4092
Related Commands
interface ib port-channel pkey
interface ib port-channel pkey shutdown
interface ib port-channel pkey description
interface ib port-channel pkey ip address
interface ib port-channel pkey virtual ip address
show interfaces ib port-channel pkey
show interfaces ib port-channel pkey brief
show gw ha pkeys
Notes
interface ib port-channel pkey ip address
interface ib port-channel <port-channel> pkey <pkey> ip address <ip-address> <mask>
no interface ib port-channel <port-channel> pkey <pkey> ip address
Enters user-defined IPv4 address for the PKEY interface.
The no form of the command removes the IPV4 address.
Syntax Description
port-channel
Subnet number whose properties to display (e.g., 1)
pkey
PKEY number should be in HEX
Range: 0x1 to 0x7fff
ip/mask
IPv4 address
There are two possible ways to the mask: /length (i.e., /24) Network address (i.e., 255.255.255.0) The mask length may be configured without a space (i.e., <ipv4-address>/<length>)
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
8.1.3000
Example
gateway (config) # interface ib port-channel 1 pkey 0x1 ip address 1.1.1.1/24
Related Commands
interface ib port-channel pkey
interface ib port-channel pkey shutdown
interface ib port-channel pkey description
interface ib port-channel pkey mtu
interface ib port-channel pkey virtual ip address
show interfaces ib port-channel pkey
show interfaces ib port-channel pkey brief
show gw ha pkeys
Notes
This command cannot be performed on non-existant PKEY.
interface ib port-channel pkey virtual ip address
interface ib port-channel <port-channel> pkey <pkey> virtual ip address <ip-address> <mask>
no interface ib port-channel <port-channel> pkey <pkey> virtual ip address
Sets virtual IP address and mask over InfiniBand port-channel PKEY interface.
The no form of the command unsets virtual IP address and mask.
Syntax Description
port-channel
Subnet number whose properties to display (e.g., 1)
pkey
PKEY number should be in HEX
Range: 0x1 to 0x7fff
ip/mask
IPv4 address
There are two possible ways to the mask: /length (i.e. /24) Network address (i.e., 255.255.255.0) The mask length may be configured without a space (i.e., <ipv4-address>/<length>)
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
8.1.3000
Example
gateway (config) # interface ib port-channel 1 pkey 0x1 virtual ip address 4.4.4.4/24
Related Commands
interface ib port-channel pkey
interface ib port-channel pkey shutdown
interface ib port-channel pkey description
interface ib port-channel pkey mtu
interface ib port-channel pkey ip address
show interfaces ib port-channel pkey
show interfaces ib port-channel pkey brief
show gw ha pkeys
Notes
This command cannot be performed on non-existant PKEY.
This command is related to regular IP configuration over the InfiniBand port-channel PKEY interface.
To get the virtual IP set up to handle traffic, a few requirements should be met:
In case one of the definitions is not true, configuration will be accepted but not actually installed in Linux and a relevant message will appear in the CLI show command.
show interfaces ib port-channel pkey
show interfaces ib port-channel [<port-channel>] pkey <pkey>
Displays information on a specific PKEY of InfiniBand port-channel.
If the PKEY number is not specified, then the command prints all the InfiniBand port-channel PKEYs.
Syntax Description
port-channel
Subnet number whose properties to display (e.g., 1)
pkey
PKEY number should be in HEX
Range: 0x1 to 0x7fff
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
8.1.3000
Example
gateway (config) # show interfaces ib port-channel 1 pkey 0x15
Related Commands
interface ib port-channel pkey
interface ib port-channel pkey shutdown
interface ib port-channel pkey description
interface ib port-channel pkey mtu
interface ib port-channel pkey ip address
interface ib port-channel pkey virtual ip address
show interfaces ib port-channel pkey brief
show gw ha pkeys
Notes
This command cannot be performed on non-existant PKEY.
show interfaces ib port-channel pkey brief
show interfaces ib port-channel [<port-channel>] pkey brief
Displays brief information on a all PKEYs of InfiniBand port-channel.
Syntax Description
port-channel
Subnet number whose properties to display (e.g., 1)
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
8.1.3000
Example
gateway (config) # show interfaces ib port-channel 1 pkey brief
Related Commands
interface ib port-channel pkey
interface ib port-channel pkey shutdown
interface ib port-channel pkey description
interface ib port-channel pkey mtu
interface ib port-channel pkey ip address
interface ib port-channel pkey virtual ip address
show interfaces ib port-channel pkey
show gw ha pkeys
Notes
show gw ha pkeys
show gw ha pkeys
Displays the PKEYs on all appliances that are part of HA cluster.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
8.1.3000
Example
gateway (config) # show gw ha pkeys
Related Commands
interface ib port-channel pkey
interface ib port-channel pkey shutdown
interface ib port-channel pkey description
interface ib port-channel pkey mtu
interface ib port-channel pkey ip address
interface ib port-channel pkey virtual ip address
show interfaces ib port-channel pkey
show interfaces ib port-channel pkey brief
show gw ha pkeys
Notes
ip route
ip route <ip-prefix> <netmask> {<next -hop-ip-address> | ethernet <port>} [<distance>]
no ip route <ip-prefix> <netmask> [<next -hop-ip-address>]
Configures a static route.
The no form of the command removes the static route configured.
Syntax Description
ip-prefix
IP address.
netmask
There are two possible ways to input the mask:
next-hop-ip-address
IP address of the next hop
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
8.0.0100
Example
gateway (config) # ip route 80.80.80.0 /24 20.20.20.2
Related Commands
show ip route
Notes
The route is configurable between the Ethernet and Infiniband subnets
show ip route
show ip route [static]
Displays routing table.
Syntax Description
static
Displays entries added through CLI commands.
Configuration Mode
config
History
8.0.0100
Example
gateway (config) # show ip route
Related Commands
ip route
Notes
ping
ping [-LRUbdfnqrvVaA] [-c count] [-i interval] [-w deadline] [-p pattern] [-s packetsize] [-t ttl] [-I interface or address] [-M mtu discovery hint] [-S sndbuf] [-T timestamp option ] [-Q tos ] [hop1 ...] destination
Sends ICMP echo requests to a specified host.
Syntax Description
Linux Ping options
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
8.0.0100
Example
gateway (config) # ping 172.30.2.2
Related Commands
traceroute
Notes
When using -I option use the interface name + interface number, for example “ping -I vlan10”
traceroute
traceroute [-46dFITUnrAV] [-f first_ttl] [-g gate,...] [-i device] [-m max_ttl] [-N squeries] [-p port] [-t tos] [-l flow_label] [-w waittime] [-q nqueries] [-s src_addr] [-z sendwait] host [packetlen]
Traces the route packets take to a destination.
Syntax Description
-4
Uses IPv4
-d
Enables socket level debugging
-F
Sets DF (“do not fragment” bit) on
-I
Uses ICMP ECHO for tracerouting
-T
Uses TCP SYN for tracerouting
-U
Uses UDP datagram (default) for tracerouting
-n
Does not resolve IP addresses to their domain names
-r
Bypasses the normal routing and send directly to a host on an attached network
-A
Performs AS path lookups in routing registries and print results directly after the corresponding addresses
-V
Prints version info and exit
-f
Starts from the first_ttl hop (instead from 1)
-g
Routes packets throw the specified gateway (maximum 8 for IPv4 and 127 for IPv6)
-i
Specifies a network interface to operate with
-m
Sets the max number of hops (max TTL to be reached)
Default: 30
-N
Sets the number of probes to be tried simultaneously
Default: 16
-p
Uses destination port. It is an initial value for the UDP destination port (incremented by each probe, default is 33434), for the ICMP seq number (incremented as well, default from 1), and the constant destination port for TCP tries (default is 80).
-t
Sets the TOS (IPv4 type of service) or TC (IPv6 traffic class) value for outgoing packets
-l
Uses specified flow_label for IPv6 packets
-w
Sets the number of seconds to wait for response to a probe (default is 5.0). Non-integer (float point) values allowed too.
-q
Sets the number of probes per each hop
Default: 3
-s
Uses source src_addr for outgoing packets
-z
Sets minimal time interval between probes (default is 0). If the value is more than 10, then it specifies a number in milliseconds, else it is a number of seconds (float point values allowed too).
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
8.0.0100
Example
gateway (config) # traceroute 192.168.10.70
Related Commands
Notes
tcpdump
tcpdump [-aAdeflLnNOpqRStuUvxX] [-c count] [-C file_size] [-E algo:secret] [-F file] [-i interface] [-M secret] [-r file] [-s snaplen] [-T type] [-w file] [-W filecount] [-y datalinktype] [-Z user] [expression]
Invokes standard binary, passing command line parameters straight through. Runs in foreground, printing packets as they arrive, until the user hits Ctrl+C.
Syntax Description
Linux Ping options
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
8.0.0100
Example
gateway (config) # tcpdump
Related Commands
Notes
gw ha
gw ha <domain_ID> [force]
no gw ha
Create or join gateway HA cluster with a given domain ID.
The no form of this command removes the appliance from the gateway HA cluster.
Syntax Description
domain id
Domain ID
Range:1-16
force
Force reboots the configuration and reloads without being asking for user confirmation.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
8.1.0500
Example
gateway (config) # gw ha 12
Related Commands
show gw ha
Notes
gw ha priority
gw ha priority <priority>
no gw ha priority
Configure the priority of the system.
The no form of this command resets the priority to the default value.
Syntax Description
priority
Range:1-255
Default
100
Configuration Mode
config
History
8.1.0500
Example
gateway (config) # gw ha priority 3
Related Commands
gw ha
Notes
show gw ha
show gw ha
Displays information of all the appliances that are a part of the same HA cluster (i.e., that are a part of the same domain ID)
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
8.1.0500
Example
When appliance is part of HA:
gateway (config) # show gw ha
When appliance is not part of HA:
gateway (config) # show gw ha
Related Commands
gw ha
Notes
show gw ha brief
show gw ha brief
Displays brief gateway HA information.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
8.1.0500
Example
gateway (config) # show gw ha brief
Related Commands
gw ha
show gw ha
Notes
This command will only be available if the system is configured to be part of an HA cluster.
show gw ha vf distribution
show gw ha vf distribution
Displays the VFs distribution between the appliances that are a part of HA cluster.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
8.1.0500
Example
gateway (config)# show gw ha vf-distribution
Related Commands
gw ha
show gw ha
Notes
This command will only be available if the system is configured to be part of an HA cluster.
show gw vf distribution
show gw vf distribution
Displays the internal VFs distribution of the GW appliance.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
8.1.0500
Example
gateway (config)# show gw vf-distribution
--------------------------------------------------------------------
1/1 0,1 2
Related Commands
Notes
gw vf-hash-policy
gw vf-hash-policy * [force]
no gw vf-hash-policy * [force]
Configure the policy of the VF hash function.
The no form of the command resets the policy to the default policy.
Syntax Description
vf-hash-policy
Policy of the VF hashing.
There are two supported policies:
force
Optional—perform the command without requiring confirmation from the user.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
8.1.4000
Example
gateway (config)# gw vf-hash-policy modulo
Related Commands
show gw vf-hash-policy
Notes
show gw vf-hash-policy
show gw vf-hash-policy
Displays the configured VF hash policy.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
8.1.4000
Example
skyway (config) # show gw vf-hash-policy
Related Commands
gw vf-hash-policy
Notes