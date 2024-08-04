NVIDIA MLNX-GW User Manual for NVIDIA Skyway v8.1.4500 LTS (2022 LTS U5)
APPENDIX—Skyway Multi-PKEY Configuration With Traffic Isolation

Example of OpenSM partitions.conf file:

cat /etc/opensm/partitions.conf 
Default=0x7fff, ipoib, defmember=full : ALL, ALL_SWITCHES=full,SELF=full;
Test=0x1, ipoib, defmember=full : ALL, ALL_SWITCHES=full,SELF=full;

The “ALL” will configure all the HCA guids in the fabric, including the vGUIDs for both the default and non-default PKEYs.

The customer needs to isolate the traffic per host. Meaning all HCA GUIDs should not members of the non-default partitions.

Therefore, they added the actual needed HCA GUIDs to the non-default partition and included the 8 skyway GUIDs.

Example:

Test=0x1, ipoib, defmember=full :  ALL_SWITCHES=full,SELF=full; 0x…..1, 0x……2, skyway guid1, skyway guid2, …., skyway guid8;

What is needed is all Skyway GUIDs including the vGUIDs.

Current way to get them:

  1. Configure the partitions.conf file on the SM node as below.

    cat /etc/opensm/partitions.conf 
Default=0x7fff, ipoib, defmember=full : ALL, ALL_SWITCHES=full,SELF=full;

  2. Run ibdiagnet on one of the IB host.

  3. Run the below to get all skyway GUIDs from the ibdiagnet2.vports_pkey file.

    # cat /var/tmp/ibdiagnet2/ibdiagnet2.vports_pkey | grep <skyway host name> | awk -F "guid=" '{print $2}' | paste -s -d "," | sed -e 's/,/, /g' > filename

    Lab example:

    # cat /var/tmp/ibdiagnet2/ibdiagnet2.vports_pkey | grep skyway | awk -F "guid=" '{print $2}' | paste -s -d "," | sed -e 's/,/, /g' > /tmp/skyway_guids.txt

  4. Edit this file to add the needed partitions.conf configuration and replace it with the old one.

Example of partitions.conf File

Default=0x7fff, ipoib, defmember=full : ALL, ALL_SWITCHES=full,SELF=full;
Test=0x1, ipoib, defmember=full : ipoib, defmember=full : ALL_SWITCHES, SELF, 0x58a2e10300470a66,0x58a2e103004709ca, 0x001405000a799403, 0x001405000a799405, 0x001405000a799404, 0x001405000a799402, 0x001405000a799401, 0x0c42a1030098b250, 0x001405000a799406, 0x001405000a799407, 0x0c42a1030098b2b8, 0x001405000a799439, 0x001405000a79943a, 0x001405000a79943b, 0x001405000a79943c, 0x001405000a79943d, 0x001405000a79943e, 0x001405000a79943f, 0x001405000a799412, 0x001405000a799413, 0x001405000a799414, 0x001405000a799415, 0x001405000a799416, 0x001405000a799429, 0x001405000a79942a, 0x001405000a79942b, 0x001405000a799409, 0x001405000a79940a, 0x001405000a79940c, 0x0c42a1030098b230, 0x001405000a799411, 0x001405000a79941a, 0x001405000a79942d, 0x001405000a799433, 0x001405000a799435, 0x001405000a79940e, 0x001405000a79940f, 0x001405000a799418, 0x001405000a799427, 0x001405000a79942e, 0x001405000a79942f, 0x001405000a799430, 0x001405000a799431, 0x001405000a799408, 0x001405000a79940d, 0x001405000a799417, 0x001405000a799419, 0x001405000a79941b, 0x001405000a799428, 0x001405000a799436, 0x001405000a799437, 0x001405000a79940b, 0x001405000a799410, 0x001405000a799424, 0x001405000a799425, 0x001405000a799426, 0x001405000a79942c, 0x001405000a799432, 0x001405000a799434, 0x001405000a79941c, 0x001405000a79941d, 0x001405000a79941e, 0x001405000a79941f, 0x001405000a799420, 0x001405000a799421, 0x001405000a799422, 0x001405000a799423, 0x0c42a1030098b228, 0x0c42a1030098b290, 0x001405000a799438, 0x001405000a799400, 0x0c42a1030098b270, 0x0c42a1030098b268, 0x0c42a1030098b260

Example of skyway_guids.txt File

0x001405000a799403, 0x001405000a799405, 0x001405000a799404, 0x001405000a799402, 0x001405000a799401, 0x0c42a1030098b250, 0x001405000a799406, 0x001405000a799407, 0x0c42a1030098b2b8, 0x001405000a799439, 0x001405000a79943a, 0x001405000a79943b, 0x001405000a79943c, 0x001405000a79943d, 0x001405000a79943e, 0x001405000a79943f, 0x001405000a799412, 0x001405000a799413, 0x001405000a799414, 0x001405000a799415, 0x001405000a799416, 0x001405000a799429, 0x001405000a79942a, 0x001405000a79942b, 0x001405000a799409, 0x001405000a79940a, 0x001405000a79940c, 0x0c42a1030098b230, 0x001405000a799411, 0x001405000a79941a, 0x001405000a79942d, 0x001405000a799433, 0x001405000a799435, 0x001405000a79940e, 0x001405000a79940f, 0x001405000a799418, 0x001405000a799427, 0x001405000a79942e, 0x001405000a79942f, 0x001405000a799430, 0x001405000a799431, 0x001405000a799408, 0x001405000a79940d, 0x001405000a799417, 0x001405000a799419, 0x001405000a79941b, 0x001405000a799428, 0x001405000a799436, 0x001405000a799437, 0x001405000a79940b, 0x001405000a799410, 0x001405000a799424, 0x001405000a799425, 0x001405000a799426, 0x001405000a79942c, 0x001405000a799432, 0x001405000a799434, 0x001405000a79941c, 0x001405000a79941d, 0x001405000a79941e, 0x001405000a79941f, 0x001405000a799420, 0x001405000a799421, 0x001405000a799422, 0x001405000a799423, 0x0c42a1030098b228, 0x0c42a1030098b290, 0x001405000a799438, 0x001405000a799400, 0x0c42a1030098b270, 0x0c42a1030098b268, 0x0c42a1030098b260

