Configuring High Availability (HA)

Before configuring HA, each appliance should be configured according to a the "Configuring IP Addresses and Routes" section above.

Example of configuration that needs to be identical for all appliances:

Virtual IP configuration and Ethernet port channel configuration must be identical for all appliances in the HA cluster.

The ib port channel IP address may be different between the appliances in the HA cluster:

Make sure that all Ethernet interfaces that are connected to Skyway appliances in the same HA cluster are connected through an Ethernet MLAG or LAG configuration.

Below is an example of MLAG and MAGP configuration on Ethernet switches connected to Skyway appliances.

Copy Copied! eth_router > enable eth_router # configure terminal eth_router (config) # protocol mlag eth_router (config) # lacp eth_router (config) # vlan 999 eth_router (config vlan 999 ) # exit eth_router (config) # interface vlan 999 ip address 192.17 . 10.3 / 24 primary eth_router (config) # interface port-channel 1 eth_router (config interface port-channel 1 ) # exit eth_router (config) # interface ethernet 1 / 1 - 1 / 4 channel-group 1 mode active eth_router (config) # interface port-channel 1 ipl 1 eth_router (config) # interface vlan 999 ipl 1 peer-address 192.17 . 10.2 eth_router (config) # mlag-vip GW-HA ip 10.10 . 252.10 / 16 force eth_router (config) # no mlag shutdown eth_router (config) # interface mlag-port-channel 101 eth_router (config interface mlag-port-channel 101 ) # exit eth_router (config) # interface ethernet 1 / 19 - 1 / 26 mlag-channel-group 101 mode active eth_router (config) # interface mlag-port-channel 101 no shutdown eth_router (config) # ip routing eth_router (config) # vlan 101 eth_router (config vlan 101 ) # exit eth_router (config) # interface vlan 101 ip address 2.2 . 2.252 / 24 primary eth_router (config) # interface mlag-port-channel 101 switchport access vlan 101 eth_router (config) # protocol magp eth_router (config) # interface vlan 101 magp 101 eth_router (config interface vlan 101 magp 101 ) # ip virtual-router address 2.2 . 2.254 eth_router (config interface vlan 101 magp 101 ) # ip virtual-router mac-address AA:BB:CC: 00 : 01 : 01 eth_router (config) # ip route vrf default 172.0 . 0.0 / 8 2.2 . 2.2

Below is an example of LAG configuration on Ethernet switch connected to Skyway appliances. Ports 1–8 on the router are connected to the 8 Ethernet ports on the first Skyway appliance and ports 11-18 on the router are connected to the 8 Ethernet ports on the second Skyway appliance.