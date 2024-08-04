NVIDIA MLNX-GW User Manual for NVIDIA Skyway v8.1.4500 LTS (2022 LTS U5)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software  NVIDIA MLNX-GW User Manual for NVIDIA Skyway v8.1.4500 LTS (2022 LTS U5)  Configuring High Availability (HA)

On This Page

Configuring High Availability (HA)

This section explains how to configure a HA cluster with multiple appliances.

Before Configuring HA

Note

  • For all appliances in the HA cluster, the MLNX-GW version must the same.

  • For all appliances in the HA cluster, the Ethernet management interfaces must be in the same L2 subnet.

  • The Skyway appliances configured in HA mode must be connected to either Ethernet L3-dedicated switch or Ethernet L2 where all ports connected to Skyway are configured as router ports.

  • Before configuring HA, each appliance should be configured according to a the "Configuring IP Addresses and Routes" section above.

  • Virtual IP configuration and Ethernet port channel configuration must be identical for all appliances in the HA cluster.

    Example of configuration that needs to be identical for all appliances:

    Skyway A:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    gateway(config) # interface ib port-channel 1 virtual ip address 1.1.1.3/24
gateway(config) # interface ethernet port-channel 1 ip address 2.2.2.2/24

    Skyway B:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    gateway(config) # interface ib port-channel 1 virtual ip address 1.1.1.3/24
gateway(config) # interface ethernet port-channel 1 ip address 2.2.2.2/24

  • The ib port channel IP address may be different between the appliances in the HA cluster:

    Skyway A:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    gateway(config) # interface ib port-channel 1 ip address 1.1.1.1/24

    Skyway B:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    gateway(config) # interface ib port-channel 1 ip address 1.1.1.4/24

  • Make sure that all Ethernet interfaces that are connected to Skyway appliances in the same HA cluster are connected through an Ethernet MLAG or LAG configuration.

    Below is an example of MLAG and MAGP configuration on Ethernet switches connected to Skyway appliances.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    eth_router > enable
eth_router # configure terminal
eth_router (config) # protocol mlag
eth_router (config) # lacp
eth_router (config) # vlan 999
eth_router (config vlan 999) # exit
eth_router (config) # interface vlan 999 ip address 192.17.10.3/24 primary
eth_router (config) # interface port-channel 1
eth_router (config interface port-channel 1) # exit
eth_router (config) # interface ethernet 1/1-1/4 channel-group 1 mode active
eth_router (config) # interface port-channel 1 ipl 1
eth_router (config) # interface vlan 999 ipl 1 peer-address 192.17.10.2
eth_router (config) # mlag-vip GW-HA ip 10.10.252.10 /16 force
eth_router (config) # no mlag shutdown
eth_router (config) # interface mlag-port-channel 101 
eth_router (config interface mlag-port-channel 101) # exit
eth_router (config) # interface ethernet 1/19-1/26 mlag-channel-group 101 mode active
eth_router (config) # interface mlag-port-channel 101 no shutdown
 
eth_router (config) # ip routing
eth_router (config) # vlan 101
eth_router (config vlan 101) # exit
eth_router (config) # interface vlan 101 ip address 2.2.2.252/24 primary
eth_router (config) # interface mlag-port-channel 101 switchport access vlan 101
eth_router (config) # protocol magp
eth_router (config) # interface vlan 101 magp 101
eth_router (config interface vlan 101 magp 101) # ip virtual-router address 2.2.2.254
eth_router (config interface vlan 101 magp 101) # ip virtual-router mac-address AA:BB:CC:00:01:01
eth_router (config) # ip route vrf default 172.0.0.0/8 2.2.2.2

    Below is an example of LAG configuration on Ethernet switch connected to Skyway appliances. Ports 1–8 on the router are connected to the 8 Ethernet ports on the first Skyway appliance and ports 11-18 on the router are connected to the 8 Ethernet ports on the second Skyway appliance.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    eth_router > enable
eth_router # configure terminal
eth_router (config) # ip routing
eth_router (config) # lacp
eth_router (config) # interface port-channel 1
eth_router (config interface port-channel 1) # exit
eth_router (config) # interface ethernet 1/1-1/8 channel-group 1 mode active
eth_router (config) # interface ethernet 1/11-1/18 channel-group 1 mode active
eth_router (config) # vlan 2
eth_router (config vlan 2) # exit
eth_router (config) # interface port-channel 1 switchport access vlan 2
eth_router (config) # interface vlan 2 ip address 2.2.2.1 /24
eth_router (config) # ip route 1.1.1.0 /24 2.2.2.2

Note

Even if working on a single Skyway appliance system, it is recommended to configure the appliance to have High Availability configuration on the system. This will allow to easily scale the topology in the future without needing to change a single Skyway appliance configuration. See section "Configuring HA on Skyway Appliance" below for configuration details.

Configuring HA on Skyway Appliance

  1. Configure HA on the gateway. Configure HA on each Skyway appliance that is going to be a part of the HA cluster.

    All Skyway appliances must share the same HA domain.

    Skyway A:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    gateway (config) # gw ha 1 
Warning! Configuration is about to be saved and the system will be reloaded. 
Type 'YES' to confirm the HA domain id change: YES

    Skyway B:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    gateway (config) # gw ha 1 
Warning! Configuration is about to be saved and the system will be reloaded. 
Type 'YES' to confirm the HA domain id change: YES

    Note

    After this step, the Skyway appliances will be rebooted.

  2. Once all systems complete the initialization, verify that all Skyway appliances were added properly to the HA cluster by running "show gw ha" from one of the Skyway appliances.

    Verify domain ID appears as configured and all Skyway appliances appear in the output of the command.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    gateway (config) # show gw ha
 
Global HA state:
GW domain ID : 3
Active HA nodes: 3
Master name : skyway-7
 
HA domain nodes information:
Name : skyway-8
GW Operational state: active
System guid : b8ce:f603:0075:6eda
Priority : 100
 
Name : skyway-64
GW Operational state: active
System guid : b8ce:f603:0068:7e8a
Priority : 100
 
Name : skyway-7 <--- (local node)
GW Operational state: active
System guid : b8ce:f603:0075:6efa
Priority : 100

High Availability LAG/MLAG Setup

image2022-3-23_16-8-27-version-1-modificationdate-1722822847847-api-v2.png


Skyway Connectivity to the Ethernet Using L2 Ethernet Switches

image2022-3-23_16-6-49-version-1-modificationdate-1722822847355-api-v2.png

In this above use case, every Skyway-facing port on the side of the L2 Ethernet switches should be configured as a router port. In addition, a private network should be established (in the example above, 3.3.0.0/16) between the router ports mentioned above and the Skyways Ethernet port channel.

© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 4, 2024
content here