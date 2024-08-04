NVIDIA MLNX-GW User Manual for NVIDIA Skyway v8.1.4500 LTS (2022 LTS U5)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software  NVIDIA MLNX-GW User Manual for NVIDIA Skyway v8.1.4500 LTS (2022 LTS U5)  MLNX-GW—Document Revision History

MLNX-GW—Document Revision History

Version

Date

Description

8.1.4500 LTS

June 2024

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

8.1.4400 LTS

December 2023

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

8.1.4300 LTS

June 2023

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

8.1.4100 LTS

December 2022

Added section "Statistic and Alarms".

8.1.4000

October 2022

Added:

8.1.3000

July 2022

Added:

8.1.2000

March 2022

Added example of "Skyway Connectivity to the Ethernet Using L2 Ethernet Switches" in the "Getting Started" section
© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 4, 2024
content here