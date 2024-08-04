MLNX-GW—JSON API

The JSON API protocol runs over HTTP/HTTPS and uses the existing web authentication mechanism.

In order to access the system via HTTP/HTTPS, an HTTP/HTTPS client is needed to send POST requests to the system.

Note HTTPS access to the web-based management console needs to be enabled using the command “web https enable” to allow POST requests.

The HTTPS client must first be authenticated by sending a POST request to the following URL:

Copy Copied! https://<ip-address>/admin/launch?script=rh&template=json-request&action=json-login

The POST request content should contain the following data (may also be saved as a file) in a JSON format:

Copy Copied! { "username" : "<user name>" , "password" : "<user password>" }

After a successful login, a session ID (cookie) is returned to be used for other HTTPS requests in the system.

Before sending JSON HTTPS request, the user must first authenticate.

Create a JSON format file that contains the relevant login credentials. For example, add this content to a file called "post.json".

Copy Copied! { "username" : "admin" , "password" : "admin" }

Run the following from the server’s shell to create a login session ID in the file: cookiejar.

Copy Copied! curl -L -X POST -d @post.json -c cookiejar "http://<ip-address>/admin/launch?script=rh&template=json-request&action=json-login"

Upon a successful login, a reply similar to the following is received:

Copy Copied! { "status" : "OK" , "status_message" : "Successfully logged-in" }

The session ID can now be used in all other JSON HTTPS requests to the system.

If authentication fails, the following message is received:

Copy Copied! { "status" : "ERROR" , "status_message" : "<Invalid username or password | Please provide username and password>" }

You may also log in and execute commands in the same JSON request. In this case, the JSON file must be in the following format:

Copy Copied! { "username" : "<user name>" , "password" : "<user password>" , "commands | cmd" : [ "<cli command 1>" , "<cli command 2>" ] | "<cli command>" , "execution_type" : "sync | async" }

Example:

Copy Copied! { "username" : "admin" , "password" : "admin" , "cmd" : "show fan" }

If login is successful, the JSON API response appears. Otherwise, login failure response is presented.

This section provides support for changing the default password through JSON API.

Expected input:

To change the initial password, the payload will be as follows: Copy Copied! { "username" : "admin" , "password" : "admin" , "initial_admin_password" : "admin" , "initial_monitor_password" : "monitor" }

Expected outputs:

Admin and Monitor passwords cannot be changed because they have already been changed. Copy Copied! { "status" : "ERROR" , "status_message" : " ‘admin’ password was already set & ‘monitor’ password was already set" }

Admin and Monitor passwords were changed successfully. Copy Copied! { "status_message" : " <‘admin’ password was updated successfully> & <‘monitor’ password was updated successfully> " }

Admin and Monitor passwords were not updated. Copy Copied! { "status" : "OK" , "status_message" : "’admin’ password was updated successfully & ‘monitor’ password was updated successfully" }

One of the passwords of either Admin or Monitor was changed, while the other remained the same. Copy Copied! { "status" : "<ERROR|OK>" , "status_message" : " < Initial password for the ‘admin’ password was already set | ‘admin’ password was updated successfully> " }

When the payload does not have initial passwords, check change-password nodes to see if there is no updated password return in this JSON payload. Copy Copied! { "status" : "ERROR" , "status_message" : “Please set the default password for ‘admin’ account by using initial password parameters” }

When there is no issue with the login, flow will proceed without needing this step.

To log out, conduct the following steps.

Perform a POST operation on URL (the request should contain the session cookie). Copy Copied! [gateway_ip]/script=rh&template=json-request&action=json-logout The gateway will remove the session and return the following JSON in the response text (in case of error, content will be relevant to the error). Copy Copied! { "status" : "OK" , "status_message" : "Successfully logged-out" } Make sure there is no cookie. A request with an invalid cookie will respond that the cookie is invalid.

Example:

To log out, use the “curl” tool.

Copy Copied! curl -b cookiejar "http:



