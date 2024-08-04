NVIDIA MLNX-GW User Manual for NVIDIA Skyway v8.1.4500 LTS (2022 LTS U5)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software  NVIDIA MLNX-GW User Manual for NVIDIA Skyway v8.1.4500 LTS (2022 LTS U5)  MLNX-GW—JSON API Commands

On This Page

MLNX-GW—JSON API Commands

JSON API

json-gw enable

json-gw enable

no json-gw enable

Enables the JSON API.

The no form of the command disables the JSON API.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

JSON API is enabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.0.0100

Example

 
gateway (config) # json-gw enable

Related Commands

show json-gw

Notes


json-gw synchronous-request-timeout

json-gw synchronous-request-timeout <timeout-value>

no json-gw synchronous-request-timeout

Defines a timeout value for synchronous JSON requests (in seconds).

The no form of the command returns the timeout value to its default.

Syntax Description

timeout-value

Define a timeout value for synchronous JSON requests

Range: 0-4294967295

Default

JSON API is enabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

8.0.0100

Example

 
gateway (config) # json-gw synchronous-request-timeout 100

Related Commands

show json-gw

Notes


show json-gw

show json-gw

Displays the JSON API setting.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

8.0.0100

Example

 
gateway (config) # show json-gw
JSON Gateway enabled: yes
Synchronous request timeout: 30
JSON API version: 1.0

Related Commands

json-gw enable

json-gw synchronous-request-timeout <time out value>

Notes

© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 4, 2024
content here