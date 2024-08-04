MLNX-GW—JSON API Commands
json-gw enable
|
json-gw enable
no json-gw enable
Enables the JSON API.
The no form of the command disables the JSON API.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
JSON API is enabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # json-gw enable
|
Related Commands
|
show json-gw
|
Notes
json-gw synchronous-request-timeout
|
json-gw synchronous-request-timeout <timeout-value>
no json-gw synchronous-request-timeout
Defines a timeout value for synchronous JSON requests (in seconds).
The no form of the command returns the timeout value to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
timeout-value
|
Define a timeout value for synchronous JSON requests
Range: 0-4294967295
|
Default
|
JSON API is enabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # json-gw synchronous-request-timeout 100
|
Related Commands
|
show json-gw
|
Notes
show json-gw
|
show json-gw
Displays the JSON API setting.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # show json-gw
|
Related Commands
|
json-gw enable
json-gw synchronous-request-timeout <time out value>
|
Notes