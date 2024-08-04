NTP and Clock

clock timezone [<zone-word> [<zone-word> [<zone-word>] [<zone-word>]]] no clock timezone Sets the system time zone. The time zone may be specified in one of three ways: A nearby city whose time zone rules to follow. The system has a large list of cities which can be displayed by the help and completion system. They are organized hierarchically because there are too many of them to display in a flat list. A given city may be required to be specified in two, three, or four words, depending on the city

An offset from UTC. This will be in the form UTC-offset UTC, UTC-offset UTC+<0-14>, UTC-offset UTC-<1-12>

UTC (Universal Time, which is almost identical to GMT), and this is the default time zone The no form of the command resets time zone to its default (GMT).