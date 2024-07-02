APPENDIX—Show Commands Not Supported By JSON API
|
Configuration Management
|
show configuration text files *
|
show files debug-dump *
|
show files stats *
|
Logging
|
show log
|
show log continuous
|
show log continuous matching *
|
show log continuous not matching *
|
show log debug
|
show log debug continuous
|
show log debug continuous matching *
|
show log debug continuous not matching *
|
show log debug files
|
show log debug files *
|
show log debug files * matching *
|
show log debug files * not matching *
|
show log debug matching *
|
show log debug not matching *
|
show log files
|
show log files *
|
show log files * matching *
|
show log files * not matching *
|
show log matching *
|
show log not matching *
|
Scheduled Jobs
|
show jobs
|
show jobs *
|
Subnet Manager (SM)
|
show ib sm log
|
show ib sm log continuous
|
show ib sm log continuous matching *
|
show ib sm log continuous not matching *
|
show ib sm log matching *
|
show ib sm log not matching *
|
User Management and Security
|
show users history
|
show users history username *
|
User Interfaces
|
show cli
|
show cli max-sessions
|
show cli num-sessions
|
show terminal