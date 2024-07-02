Document Revision History

3.10.44xx LTS January 2024 There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

3.10.43xx LTS July 2023 Removed 'route-map-name' option from Networking command. Added: a note in MLAG Virtual System-MAC section.

3.10.43xx LTS June 2023 There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

3.10.42xx LTS February 2023 There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

3.10.41xx LTS November 2022 Added note in the section Getting Started.

3.10.40xx October 2022 Added the ar-updn option to the ib sm routing-engines command. Removed: The command "ip l3" command

3.10.31xx August 2022 Updated the module-type command.

3.10.30xx July 2022 Added the ip filter reset-to-default-rules command.

3.10.22xx May 2022 There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

3.10.21xx April 2022 There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.