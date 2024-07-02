Link Diagnostic Per Port

When debugging a system, it is important to be able to quickly identify the root of a problem. The Diagnostic commands enables an insight into the physical layer components where the user is able to see information such as a cable status (plugged/unplugged) or if Auto-Negotiation has failed.

List of possible output messages:

0—No issue observed

1—Port is close by command (see PAOS)

2—AN no partner detected

3—AN ack not received

4—AN next-page exchange failed

5—KR frame lock not acquired

6—KR link inhibit timeout

7—KR Link partner didn’t set receiver ready

8—KR tuning didn’t completed

9—PCS didn’t acquire block lock

10—PCS didn’t acquire AM lock (NO FEC)

11—PCS didn’t get align_status

12—FC FEC is not locked

13—RS FEC is not locked

14—Remote fault received

15—Bad Signal integrity

16—Compliance code mismatch (protocol mismatch between cable and port)

17—Large number of physical errors (high BER)

18—Port is disabled by Ekey

19—Phase EO failure

20—Stamping of non-NVIDIA Cables/Modules

21—Down by PortInfo MAD

22—Disabled by Verification

23—Calibration failure

24—EDR speed is not allowed due to cable stamping: EDR stamping

25—FDR10 speed is not allowed due to cable stamping: FDR10 stamping

26—Port is closed due to cable stamping: Ethernet_compliace_code_zero

27—Port is closed due to cable stamping: 56GE stamping

28—Port is closed due to cable stamping: non-NVIDIA QSFP28

29—Port is closed due to cable stamping: non-NVIDIA SFP28

30—Port is closed, no backplane enabled speed over backplane channel

31—Port is closed, no passive protocol enabled over passive copper channel

32—Port is closed, no active protocol enabled over active channel

33—Port width is does not match the port speed enabled

34—Local speed degradation

35—Remote speed degradation

36—No Partner detected during force mode.

37—Partial link indication during force mode.

38—AN Failure—FEC mismatch during override

39—AN Failure—No HCD

40—VPI protocol don’t match

41—Port is closed, module can’t be set to the enabled rate

42—Bad SI, cable is configured to non optimal rate

1023—Info not available

MNG FW issues (1024—2047):

1024—Cable is unplugged/powered off

1025—Long Range for non MLNX cable/module .

1026—Bus stuck (I2C Data or clock shorted)

1027—bad/unsupported EEPROM

1028—part number list

1029—unsupported cable.

1030—module temperature shutdown

1031—Shorted cable

1032—Power Budget Exceeded

1033—Management force down the port

1034—Module is disabled by command

