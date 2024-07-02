Management Information Bases (MIBs)

The inventory in the switch system can be accessed through a MIB browser. These devices are indexed (entPhysicalIndex) using three layers:

Module layer—includes modules located on system (e.g., cables, fan, power supply, and so forth). See the module type breakdown table for more details. Device layer—a number identifying the specific device that is associated with the module (e.g., ASIC on a leaf, fan on the management board, and so forth). Sensor layer—a number identifying the specific sensor that is associated with the device (e.g., fan sensors, temperature sensors, power sensors, and so forth).

Each layer is assigned a fixed position in the SNMP index number that represent it.

The physical entities in the system (other than port modules) use the following index schema:

Mod. Type ID Module Index Device Identifier Sensor Type and Index 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Layer 1 Layer 2 Layer 3

Quantum systems use the following index schema for port modules and port module sensors:

Mod. Type ID Port Module Identifier Port module Sensor index TX sensors in range 1..39 RX sensors in range 41..79 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Layer 1 Layer 2 Layer 3

Switch-IB, Switch-IB 2 use the following index schema for port modules and port module sensors:

Mod. Type ID Port Module Identifier Port Module Sensor Type 0 for TX 1 for RX Sensor index 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Layer 1 Layer 2 Layer 3

Module type breakdown:

Number Description 1 Chassis 2 Management 3 Spine 4 Leaf 5 Fan 6 Power supply 7 BBU 8 x86 CPU 9 Port module Physical entities—10 digits representation 1 Port module