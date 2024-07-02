Statistics and Alarms
stats alarm clear
stats alarm <alarm ID> clear
Clears alarm state.
Syntax Description
alarm ID
Alarms supported by the system, for example:
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # stats alarm cpu_util_indiv clear
Related Commands
show stats alarm
Notes
stats alarm enable
stats alarm <alarm-id> enable
no stats alarm <alarm-id> enable
Enables the alarm.
The no form of the command disables the alarm, notifications will not be received.
Syntax Description
alarm ID
Alarms supported by the system, for example:
Default
The default is different per alarm-id
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # stats alarm cpu_util_indiv enable
Related Commands
show stats alarm
Notes
stats alarm event-repeat
stats alarm <alarm ID> event-repeat {single | while-not-cleared}
no stats alarm <alarm ID> event-repeat
Configures repetition of events from this alarm.
The no form of this command resets this parameter to its default.
Syntax Description
alarm ID
Alarms supported by the system, for example:
single
Does not repeat events: only sends one event whenever the alarm changes state.
while-not-cleared
Repeats error events until the alarm clears.
Default
single
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # stats alarm cpu_util_indiv event-repeat single
Related Commands
show stats alarm
Notes
stats alarm {rising | falling}
stats alarm <alarm ID> {rising | falling} {clear-threshold | error-threshold} <threshold-value>
Configure alarms thresholds.
Syntax Description
alarm ID
Alarms supported by the system, for example:
falling
Configures alarm for when the statistic falls too low
rising
Configures alarm for when the statistic rises too high
error-threshold
Sets threshold to trigger falling or rising alarm
clear-threshold
Sets threshold to clear falling or rising alarm
threshold-value
The desired threshold value, different per alarm
Default
Default is different per alarm-id
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # stats alarm cpu_util_indiv falling clear-threshold 10
Related Commands
show stats alarm
Notes
Not all alarms support all four thresholds.
stats alarm rate-limit
stats alarm <alarm ID> rate-limit {count <count-type> <count> | reset | window <window-type> <duration>}
Configures alarms rate limit.
Syntax Description
alarm ID
Alarms supported by the system, for example:
count-type
Long medium, or short count (number of alarms)
reset
Set the count and window durations to default values for this alarm
window-type
Long medium, or short count, in seconds
Default
|
Short window: 5 alarms in 1 hour
Medium window: 20 alarms in 1 day
Long window: 50 alarms in 7 days
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # stats alarm paging rate-limit window long 2000
Related Commands
show stats alarm
Notes
stats chd clear
stats chd <CHD ID> clear
Clears CHD counters.
Syntax Description
CHD ID
CHD supported by the system, for example:
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # stats chd memory_day clear
Related Commands
show stats chd
Notes
stats chd enable
stats chd <chd-id> enable
no stats chd <chd-id> enable
Enables the CHD.
The no form of the command disables the CHD.
Syntax Description
chd-id
CHD supported by the system, for example:
Default
Enabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # stats chd memory_day enable
Related Commands
show stats chd
Notes
stats chd compute time
stats chd <CHD ID> compute time {interval | range} <number of seconds>
Sets parameters for when this CHD is computed.
Syntax Description
CHD ID
Possible IDs:
interval
Specifies calculation interval (how often to do a new calculation) in number of seconds
range
Specifies calculation range, in number of seconds
number of seconds
Number of seconds
Default
Different per CHD
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # stats chd memory_day compute time interval 120
Related Commands
show stats chd
Notes
stats export
stats export <format> <sample-id>
Exports collected information to a file.
Syntax Description
memory
Memory utilization
paging
Paging I/O
telemetry
Telemetry histogram
cpu_util
CPU utilization
power
Power
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.7.1102
3.10.1000: Updated syntax description options
Example
switch (config) # stats export csv memory
Related Commands
show stats sample
Notes
stats sample clear
stats sample <sample ID> clear
Clears sample history.
Syntax Description
sample ID
Possible sample IDs are:
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # stats sample temperature clear
Related Commands
show stats sample
Notes
stats sample enable
stats sample <sample-id> enable
no states sample <sample-id> enable
Enables the sample.
The no form of the command disables the sample.
Syntax Description
sample-id
Possible sample IDs are:
Default
Enabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # stats sample temperature enable
Related Commands
show stats sample
Notes
stats sample interval
stats sample <sample-id> interval [<interval>]
no stats sample <sample-id> interval [<interval>]
Sets the sampling interval between taking of sample records.
The no form of the command sets interval to default value.
Syntax Description
sample-id
Sample name for which report file should be generated.
interval
|
Measured in seconds.
Range: 1 - 86400 (24 hours)
Default
Default for “interface” samples is 60 seconds
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.7.1102
Example
switch (config) # stats sample interface-ethernet interval 1
Related Commands
show stats sample
Notes
stats sample max-entries
stats sample <sample-id> max-entries [<max-entries>]
no stats sample <sample-id> max-entries [<max-entries>]
Sets number of records to be kept in memory for the counter.
The no form of the command resets the value to its default.
Syntax Description
sample-id
Sample name for which report file should be generated.
max-entries
Number of records
Range: 1-1000
Default
Default “interface” samples is 100 records
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.7.1102
Example
switch (config) # stats sample interface-ethernet max-entries 1000
Related Commands
show stats sample
Notes
stats clear-all
stats clear-all
Clears data for all samples, CHDs, and status for all alarms.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # stats clear-all
Related Commands
show stats sample
Notes
show stats alarm
show stats alarm [<alarm-id> [rate-limit]]
Displays status of all alarms or the specified alarm.
Syntax Description
alarm-id
Available values:
rate-limit
Displays rate limit parameters.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show stats alarm
Related Commands
stats alarm
Notes
show stats chd
show stats chd [<chd-id>]
Displays configuration of all statistics CHDs.
Syntax Description
chd-id
Available values:
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show stats chd disk_device_io_hour
Related Commands
stats chd
Notes
show stats cpu
show stats cpu
Displays some basic stats about CPU utilization:
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show stats cpu
Related Commands
Notes
show stats sample
show stats sample [<sample-id>]
Displays sampling interval for all samples, or the specified one.
Syntax Description
sample-id
Sample name for which report file should be generated.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show stats sample fan
Related Commands
Notes
show stats sample data
show stats sample <sample-id> data [interface {ethernet | port-channel | mlag-port-channel} <device/port> [counter <counter-name>] ] [group name <group-name> [counter <counter-name>] ] [max-samples {<max-samples> | all}]
Displays history of counter values (i.e., collected information for a sample).
Syntax Description
sample-id
Sample name for which report file should be generated.
interface
Allows limiting output to a particular interface’s counters
group
Allows limiting output to a particular group of counters
counter
Allows limiting output to a particular counter. This option is available only if the option interface or group is chosen.
max-samples
Allows choosing a number of counter records to display. Range: 1-1000 records. The “all” option is meant for all available records. By default, 20 counter records are displayed.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.7.1102
3.8.1000: Modified configuration mode & example
3.9.2000: Modified note and example
Example
switch (config) # show stats sample interface-ethernet data interface ethernet 1/1 max-samples 1
Sampling data for Interface ethernet counters:
|
|
