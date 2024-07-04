Deleting Unused Images
To delete unused images, conduct the following steps.
Get a list of the unused images.
switch(config) # show images Installed images: Partition
1: version: image-X86_64-
3.6.
5000.img Partition
2: version: image-X86_64-
3.6.
5000.img Last boot partition:
1Next boot partition:
1Images available to be installed: No image files are available to be installed. Serve image files via HTTP/HTTPS: no No image install currently in progress. Boot manager password is set. Image signing : trusted signature always required Admin require signed images: yes Settings
fornext boot only: Fallback reboot on configuration failure: yes (
default)
Delete the unused images.
switch(config) # image delete image-X86_64-
3.9.
1302.imgNote
When deleting an image, it is recommended to delete the file, but not the partition, so as to not overload system resources.