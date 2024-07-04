NVIDIA MLNX-OS User Manual v3.10.4500 LTS (2022 LTS U5)
Multicast DNS (mDNS) protocol is used by the SM HA to deliver control information between the InfiniBand nodes via the management interface. To block sending mDNS traffic from the management interface run the command “no ha dns enable”.

mDNS Commands

ha dns enable

no ha dns enable

Allows mDNS traffic.

The no form of the command blocks mDNS traffic from being sent from mgmt0.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Enabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.3.4000

Example

 
switch (config) # no ha dns enable

