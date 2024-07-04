On This Page
Node Name
ib nodename
ib nodename <guid> name <name>
no ib nodename <guid>
Maps GUID and node name.
The no form of the command unmaps the GUID and node name.
Syntax Description
guid
System GUID
name
User defined string
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # ib nodename 00:00:00:00:60:04:03:30 name my-name
Related Commands
Notes
If an entry with the same GUID exists, the existing name will be replaced with a new name.
show ib nodename
show ib nodename
Displays nodename and GUID information.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
|
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show ib nodename
Related Commands
ib nodename
Notes