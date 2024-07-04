On This Page
Software Management Commands
image boot {location <location-ID> | next}
Specifies the default location where the system should be booted from.
Syntax Description
location-ID
Specifies the default destination location. There can be up to 2 images on the system. The possible values are 1 or 2.
next
Sets the boot location to be the next once after the one currently booted from, thus avoiding a cycle through all the available locations.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # image boot location 2
Related Commands
show images
Notes
boot next fallback-reboot enable
no boot next fallback-reboot enable
Sets the default setting for next boot. Normally, if the system fails to apply the configuration on startup (after attempting upgrades or downgrades, as appropriate), it will reboot to the other partition as a fallback.
The no form of the command tells the system not to do that, only for the next boot.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
|
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.2.0506
Example
switch (config) # boot next fallback-reboot enable
Related Commands
show images
Notes
boot system {location | next}
no boot system next
Configures which system image to boot by default.
The no form of the command resets the next boot location to the current active one.
Syntax Description
location
Specifies location from which to boot system
next
Boots system from next location after one currently booted
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.2.0506
Example
switch (config) # boot system location 2
Related Commands
show images
Notes
image default-chip-fw <filename>
no image default-chip-fw <original-fw-filename>
Sets the default firmware package to be installed.
The no form of the command resets default firmware package.
Syntax Description
filename
Specifies the firmware filename
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
3.6.6000
Added the no form of the command
Example
switch (config) # image default-chip-fw <filename>.mfa
Related Commands
show asic-version
show images
Notes
image delete <image-name>
Deletes the specified image file.
Syntax Description
image-name
Specifies the image name
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # image delete <filename>.img
Related Commands
show images
Notes
image fetch <URL> [<filename>]
Downloads an image from the specified URL or via SCP.
Syntax Description
URL
HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP are supported
Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename
filename
Specifies a filename for this image to be stored as locally
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
3.9.2000—Added VRF option
Example
switch (config) # image fetch scp://<username>@192.168.10.125/var/www/html/<image_name>
Other options:
switch (config) # image fetch http://10.1.0.40/path/filename
Related Commands
show images
|
|
image install <image-filename> [location <location-ID>] | [progress <prog-options>]
Installs the specified image file.
Syntax Description
image-filename
Specifies the image name
location-ID
Specifies the image destination location
prog-options
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
show images
Notes
image move <src-image-name> <dest-image-name>
Renames the specified image file.
Syntax Description
src-image-name
Specifies the current image name
dest-image-name
Specifies the new image name
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # image move image1.img image2.img
Related Commands
show images
|
|
image options serve all
no image options serve all
Configures options and defaults for image usage.
The no form of the command disables options and defaults for image usage.
Syntax Description
serve all
Specifies that the image files present on this appliance should be made available for HTTP and/or HTTPS download
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # image options serve all
Related Commands
show images
|
|
The parameter “serve all” affects not only the files currently present, but also any files that are later downloaded. It only applies to image files, not the installed images, which are not themselves in a downloadable format.
After running “serve all” the URLs where the images will be available are:
show bootvar
Displays the installed system images and the boot parameters.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config)# show bootvar
Installed images:
Partition 1:
Partition 2:
Last boot partition: 1
Serve image files via HTTP/HTTPS: no
Boot manager password is set.
Image signing: trusted signature always required
Settings for next boot only:
Related Commands
Notes
|
show images
Displays information about the system images and boot parameters.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config)# show images
Installed images:
Partition 1:
X86_64 3.6.4110-12 2017-07-26 06:54:12 x86_64
Partition 2:
X86_64 3.6.4006 2017-07-03 16:17:39 x86_64
Last boot partition: 1
Related Commands
show images
|
Notes