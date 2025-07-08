APPENDIX—Show Commands Not Supported By JSON API
Configuration Management
show configuration text files *
show files debug-dump *
show files stats *
Logging
show log
show log continuous
show log continuous matching *
show log continuous not matching *
show log debug
show log debug continuous
show log debug continuous matching *
show log debug continuous not matching *
show log debug files
show log debug files *
show log debug files * matching *
show log debug files * not matching *
show log debug matching *
show log debug not matching *
show log files
show log files *
show log files * matching *
show log files * not matching *
show log matching *
show log not matching *
Scheduled Jobs
show jobs
show jobs *
Subnet Manager (SM)
show ib sm log
show ib sm log continuous
show ib sm log continuous matching *
show ib sm log continuous not matching *
show ib sm log matching *
show ib sm log not matching *
User Management and Security
show users history
show users history username *
User Interfaces
show cli
show cli max-sessions
show cli num-sessions
show terminal