Buffer Histograms Monitoring
This feature is only supported on EDR switches.
As it is becoming increasingly complex to manage networks, and network administrators need more tools to understand network behavior, it is necessary to provide basic information about network performance, identify network bottlenecks, and provide information for the purposes of network optimization and future planning.
Therefore, network administrators are required to constantly review network port behavior, record port buffer consumption, and identify shortage in buffer resources and record flows which lead to the excessive buffer consumption. MLNX-OS provides the following mechanisms to perform these tasks:
Sampling (histograms)—a network administrator can enable a sampling of the port buffer occupancy, record occupancy changes over time, and provide information for different levels of buffer occupancy, and amount of time the buffer has been occupied during the observation period.
Thresholds—thresholds may be enabled per port to record the network time when port buffer occupancy crosses the defined threshold and when buffer occupancy drops below it.
Flow recording—a record of the most active flows which cause an excessive usage of the port buffers may be kept. Once enabled, the system may identify flow patterns and present a user with a list of flows, based on which a network administrator can rearrange distribution of the data flows in the network and minimize data loss.
protocol telemetry
protocol telemetry no protocol telemetry
Unhides telemetry config CLIs. The no form of the command hides telemetry config CLIs.
Syntax Description
Default
Hidden
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.3004
Example
switch (config) # protocol telemetry
Related Commands
telemetry shutdown
telemetry shutdown
no telemetry shutdown
Disables the telemetry protocol, threshold detection, and histogram fetching for all sampling enabled interfaces without changing any internal configuration.
The no form of the command enables telemetry protocol.
Syntax Description
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.3004
Example
switch (config) # no telemetry shutdown
Related Commands
protocol telemetry
telemetry sampling
interface ib <slot>/<port> telemetry sampling
no interface ib <slot>/<port> telemetry sampling
Enables sampling (histogram fetching) for a specific InfiniBand interface.
The no form of the command disables sampling (histogram fetching).
Syntax Description
Default
Configuration Mode
config interface ib
History
3.6.3004
Example
switch (config interface ib 1/1) # telemetry sampling
Related Commands
protocol telemetry
telemetry sampling log
telemetry sampling log <time>
no telemetry sampling log <time>
Enables the log interval value (histogram fetching) from device.
The no form of the command disables the log interval value.
Syntax Description
time
Input range: 100-60000 (in msec)
Default
1000 millisecond
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.3004
Example
switch (config) # telemetry sampling log 1000
Related Commands
protocol telemetry
telemetry threshold
telemetry threshold
no telemetry threshold
Enables telemetry threshold on hardware.
The no form of the command disables threshold.
Syntax Description
Default
false
Configuration Mode
config interface ib
History
3.6.4006
Example
switch (config interface ib 1/1) # telemetry threshold
Related Commands
telemetry threshold level
telemetry threshold level <level>
no telemetry threshold level
Configures threshold level in hardware per port.
The no form of the command resets threshold to default value.
Syntax Description
level
Input range: 96-1000000 (in bytes and in increments of 96)
Default
69984
Configuration Mode
config interface ib
History
3.6.4006
Example
switch (config interface ib 1/1) # telemetry threshold level 288
Related Commands
telemetry threshold log
telemetry threshold log
no telemetry threshold log
Enables logging of threshold events in syslog.
The no form of the command disables logging.
Syntax Description
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.4006
Example
switch (config) # telemetry threshold log
Related Commands
telemetry threshold record
telemetry threshold record
no telemetry threshold record
Enables top talker configuration.
The no form of the command disables top talker configuration.
Syntax Description
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config interface ib
History
3.6.6105
Example
switch (config interfaces ib 1/2) # telemetry threshold record
Related Commands
clear telemetry threshold record
show telemetry threshold record
telemetry threshold syslog
telemetry threshold syslog <time>
no telemetry threshold syslog <time>
The command sets threshold events logging rate on per hour basis.
The no form of the command sets the logging rate back to default.
Syntax Description
time
Max rate per hour
Range: 1-3600
Default
100
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.4006
Example
switch (config) # telemetry threshold syslog 400
Related Commands
clear telemetry
clear telemetry {threshold | sampling} [interface ib <port-id>]
Clears telemetry data.
Syntax Description
port-id
InfiniBand interface ID
Default
Configuration Mode
config interface ib
History
3.6.5000
Example
switch (config interface ib 1/12) # clear telemetry threshold level 288
Related Commands
clear telemetry threshold
clear telemetry threshold [interface <type> <if>]
Clears threshold and top talker data.
Syntax Description
type
Available values:ib
Default
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.6105
Example
switch (config) # clear telemetry threshold interface ib 1/34-1/36
Related Commands
clear telemetry threshold record
clear telemetry threshold record [interface ib <if>]
Clears top talker data.
Syntax Description
if
InfiniBand interface ID
Default
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.6105
Example
switch (config) # clear telemetry threshold record interface ib 1/34-1/36
Related Commands
telemetry threshold record
show telemetry threshold record
stats export csv telemetry
stats export csv telemetry <slot>/<port>[/<subport>][filename <name>] [after * *] [before * *]
Exports histograms collected by stats to a csv file.
Syntax Description
slot/port
Port number
subport
Subport number to be used if a port is split
Default
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.3004
3.9.0500
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # stats export csv telemetry 1/1/4-ucast after 2020/03/16 10:54:58 before 2020/03/16 11:16:24
Related Commands
file stats telemetry delete
file stats telemetry delete <filename>
Deletes the given .csv file created by “stats export” command to user directory.
Syntax Description
Default
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.3004
Example
switch (config) # file stats telemetry delete telemetry-20171006-102158.csv
Related Commands
file stats telemetry delete latest
file stats telemetry delete latest
Delete the latest stats telemetry file.
Syntax Description
Default
Configuration Mode
Configure terminal
History
3.8.1000
Example
(config) # file stats telemetry delete latest
Related Commands
file stats telemetry delete <file_name>
file stats telemetry delete all
file stats telemetry delete all
file stats telemetry delete all
Deletes all stats telemetry files from machine.
Syntax Description
Default
Configuration Mode
Configure terminal
History
3.8.1000
Example
(config) # file stats telemetry delete all
Related Commands
file stats telemetry delete <file_name>
file stats telemetry delete latest
file stats telemetry upload
file stats telemetry upload <filename> <upload-url>
Uploads .csv file created by “stats export” command to user directory.
Syntax Description
Default
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.3004
Example
switch (config) # file stats telemetry upload telemetry-20170119-102715.csv scp://username:password@server//directory
Related Commands
file stats telemetry upload latest
file stats telemetry upload latest <upload-url>
Upload the latest stats telemetry file to a remote host.
Syntax Description
Default
Configuration Mode
Configure terminal
History
3.8.1000
Example
(config) # file stats telemetry upload latest scp://user:pass@10.135.155.8/tmp
Related Commands
file stats telemetry upload <file_name>
file stats telemetry upload all
file stats telemetry upload all
file stats telemetry upload all <upload_url>
Upload all stats telemetry files to a remote host.
Syntax Description
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Configure terminal
History
3.8.1000
Example
(config) # file stats telemetry upload all scp://user:pass@10.135.155.8/tmp
Related Commands
file stats telemetry upload <file_name>
file stats telemetry upload latest
show telemetry
show telemetry
Displays the global configuration of telemetry properties.
Syntax Description
Default
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.4000
Example
switch (config) # show telemetry
Telemetry Status : Enabled
Related Commands
show telemetry threshold record
show telemetry threshold record [interface ib <interface-id> | <interface-id-range>]
Displays top talker events for all configured ports.
Syntax Description
Default
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.4006
3.6.6105
Updated example
3.6.8100
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show telemetry threshold record interface ib 1/11-1/12
Related Commands
clear telemetry threshold
show telemetry sampling interface ib
show telemetry sampling interface ib <slot>/<port>
Displays telemetry histogram samples for a specific InfiniBand interface.
Syntax Description
slot/port
InfiniBand interface number
Default
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.3004
Example
switch (config) # show telemetry sampling interface ib 1/32
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related Commands
If the requested entries are more than what the DB contains, it prints the amount in the table.
show telemetry sampling interface ib last
show telemetry sampling interface ib <slot>/<port> last <num_of_entries>
Displays fetched unicast histogram details for an InfiniBand interface.
Syntax Description
slot/port
InfiniBand interface number
num_of_entries
Range: 0-1000
Default
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.3004
Example
switch (config) # show telemetry sampling interface ib 1/36 last 20
Legend:
Related Commands
If requested entries are more than what the DB contains, it prints the amount in the table.
show files stats telemetry
show files stats telemetry [filename]
Displays all files created by the command “stats export csv telemetry”.
Syntax Description
filename
Displays stats for the specified file
Default
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.3004
3.6.8008
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show files stats telemetry telemetry-20180527-102715.csv
Related Commands
stats export csv telemetry
Notes