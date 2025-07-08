What can I help you with?
NVIDIA MLNX-OS User Manual v3.10.4702 LTS
Document Revision History

Revision

Date

Description

3.10.47xx LTS

July 2025

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

3.10.46xx LTS

March 2025

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

3.10.45xx LTS

July 2024

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

3.10.44xx LTS

January 2024

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

3.10.43xx LTS

July 2023

Removed 'route-map-name' option from Networking command.

Added: a note in MLAG Virtual System-MAC section.

3.10.43xx LTS

June 2023

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

3.10.42xx LTS

February 2023

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

3.10.41xx LTS

November 2022

Added note in the section Getting Started.

3.10.40xx

October 2022

Added the ar-updn option to the ib sm routing-engines command.

Removed:

  • The command "ip l3" command

  • Puppet Agent section

3.10.31xx

August 2022

Updated the module-type command.

3.10.30xx

July 2022

Added the ip filter reset-to-default-rules command.

3.10.22xx

May 2022

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

3.10.21xx

April 2022

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

3.10.20xx

March 2022

Added:

Updated:

3.10.12xx

January 2022

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.
