IB router provides the ability to send traffic between two or more IB subnets thereby potentially expanding the size of the network to over 40k end-ports, enabling separation and fault resilience between islands and IB subnets, and enabling connection to different topologies used by different subnets.

The forwarding between the InfiniBand subnets is performed using GRH (global route header) lookup.

IB router capabilities are supported only on SB7780 or SB7880 switch systems which come with the following default configuration:

L3 capabilities enabled

2 SWIDs, with interface 1/1 mapped to infiniband-default and interface 1/2 mapped to infiniband-1

The IB router’s basic functionality includes:

Removal of current L2 LRH (local routing header)

Routing table lookup – using GID from GRH

Building new LRH according to the destination and the routing table

The DLID in the new LRH is built using simplified GID-to-LID mapping (where LID = 16 LSB bits of GID) thereby not requiring to send for ARP query/lookup.

For this to work, the SM allocates an alias GID for each host in the fabric where the alias GID = {subnet prefix[127:64], reserved[63:16], LID[15:0]}. Hosts should use alias GIDs in order to transmit traffic to peers on remote subnets.

Note For more information on IB router architecture and functionality, please refer to the community post “IB Router Architecture and Functionality”.