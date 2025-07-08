Link Diagnostic Per Port
When debugging a system, it is important to be able to quickly identify the root of a problem. The Diagnostic commands enables an insight into the physical layer components where the user is able to see information such as a cable status (plugged/unplugged) or if Auto-Negotiation has failed.
List of possible output messages:
0—No issue observed
1—Port is close by command (see PAOS)
2—AN no partner detected
3—AN ack not received
4—AN next-page exchange failed
5—KR frame lock not acquired
6—KR link inhibit timeout
7—KR Link partner didn’t set receiver ready
8—KR tuning didn’t completed
9—PCS didn’t acquire block lock
10—PCS didn’t acquire AM lock (NO FEC)
11—PCS didn’t get align_status
12—FC FEC is not locked
13—RS FEC is not locked
14—Remote fault received
15—Bad Signal integrity
16—Compliance code mismatch (protocol mismatch between cable and port)
17—Large number of physical errors (high BER)
18—Port is disabled by Ekey
19—Phase EO failure
20—Stamping of non-NVIDIA Cables/Modules
21—Down by PortInfo MAD
22—Disabled by Verification
23—Calibration failure
24—EDR speed is not allowed due to cable stamping: EDR stamping
25—FDR10 speed is not allowed due to cable stamping: FDR10 stamping
26—Port is closed due to cable stamping: Ethernet_compliace_code_zero
27—Port is closed due to cable stamping: 56GE stamping
28—Port is closed due to cable stamping: non-NVIDIA QSFP28
29—Port is closed due to cable stamping: non-NVIDIA SFP28
30—Port is closed, no backplane enabled speed over backplane channel
31—Port is closed, no passive protocol enabled over passive copper channel
32—Port is closed, no active protocol enabled over active channel
33—Port width is does not match the port speed enabled
34—Local speed degradation
35—Remote speed degradation
36—No Partner detected during force mode.
37—Partial link indication during force mode.
38—AN Failure—FEC mismatch during override
39—AN Failure—No HCD
40—VPI protocol don’t match
41—Port is closed, module can’t be set to the enabled rate
42—Bad SI, cable is configured to non optimal rate
1023—Info not available
MNG FW issues (1024—2047):
1024—Cable is unplugged/powered off
1025—Long Range for non MLNX cable/module .
1026—Bus stuck (I2C Data or clock shorted)
1027—bad/unsupported EEPROM
1028—part number list
1029—unsupported cable.
1030—module temperature shutdown
1031—Shorted cable
1032—Power Budget Exceeded
1033—Management force down the port
1034—Module is disabled by command
show interfaces ib link-diagnostics
show interfaces ib [device/port] link-diagnostics
Displays a specific InfiniBand module/port or all InfiniBand ports.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.4000
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces ib link-diagnostics
Related Commands
Notes
show interfaces ib internal leaf link-diagnostics
show interfaces ib internal leaf <module/port> link-diagnostics
Displays a specific InfiniBand internal leaf module/port.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.4000
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces ib internal leaf 1 link-diagnostics
Related Commands
Notes
show interfaces ib internal spine link-diagnostics
show interfaces ib internal spine <module/port> link-diagnostics
Displays a specific InfiniBand internal spine module/port.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.4000
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces ib internal spine 3/1/1 link-diagnostics
Related Commands
Notes